Tricks to make the most of your small bathroom

Decorating small spaces can often feel like a challenge, especially if it’s a bathroom. So how do you make a tiny or compact bathroom functional, cosy and visually appealing at the same time? Here we've shared some brilliant tips to overcome the shortcomings of a small bathroom, to turn it into a refreshing sanctuary. From the right colours and lights, to mirrors and storage ideas, you'll soon discover how simple things can revamp your small bathroom magically.
There's nothing like mirrors to make small bathrooms appear spacious, bright and more open. See how a large mirror without frames and glossy walls make this tiny bathroom seem elegant and roomy? Recessed lights shine down on the mirror and shiny surfaces, thereby adding to the illusion of space.
Designed by the interior architects at Famm Design, this compact bathroom combines black and light wooden hues for a bold and stylish look. The sleek shower enclosure with clear glass panels takes up much less space than a tub, and helps the bathroom to look airy and neat.
Pick light, neutral shades for the walls and floor of a small bathroom. They make it appear more expansive, bright and breathable. They reflect light more efficiently too, and lend a cheerful feel to the space. Avoid heavily patterned tiles as well.
It is advisable to use space as effectively and optimally as possible in a small bathroom. For instance, you can install a simple shelf under the basin to hold towels, laundry or cleaning supplies. Feel free to add some charming wicker baskets for storing toiletries too.
Add pizzazz to a tiny bathroom by introducing vibrant elements like this shower curtain for instance. We also love the wooden shelving unit above the WC, which comes in very handy for organising towels, tissues and more.
A small bathroom doesn’t have to be dull or plain. Add stylish accessories like a small vase, miniature potted plants, a small vintage mirror or a pretty soap dispenser for a charming feel.
Sleek cabinets with sliding doors can offer ample storage space in tiny bathrooms, especially if they are wall-mounted. Also, if the doors are sliding, they open up without eating into floor area.
For compact bathrooms, it’s best to introduce in-built shelves at the planning stage. They don’t eat up floor area, are very useful, and can look extremely elegant when fitted with LED lights.
Small metal baskets can be hung in the corner of a tiny bathroom to organise toiletries, or steel bottle holders can be fixed to the wall for easily accessing gels, shampoos etc.
