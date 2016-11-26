Prefab houses: 7 things you need to know before buying yours

There are many things to consider when one builds a home, with costing and materials being two of the primary factors. But there are other factors we should consider, too, including the eco-friendly angle to help us reduce our carbon footprint. The advent of pre-fabricated homes has led to a steady increase in opportunities to look after the environment while building a home. These homes are like a giant jigsaw puzzle that needs to be assembled on a factory floor before being set on the ground in a seamless and quick manner. Here are 7 tips that you need to look at before you invest in your very own pre-fab home!
A pre-fabricated dwelling is more economical than most homes, as it eliminates a lot of the labour and material costs, as well as the expense of constantly transporting large amounts of brick and mortar to the site. However, one will need to work a little more on preparing the plot so that it can accommodate the home well and be more level, so that the assembled abode sits stably.
As the lugging of material and placing one brick on top of another is eliminated, it becomes easier to create this home with minimum effort and fuss. The time consumed is usually spent creating the parts of the home in the factory, so that it can be assembled later on the ground. This is also usually done pretty fast.
Maintaining a pre-fabricated home is a relatively easy process, as you can clean and wipe down most of its parts without having to worry about termite infestation and broken walls or bricks. This usually ensures that you do not end up spending indiscriminate amounts of time on replacement parts or reworking the structure. You will need to find out what kind of wood and other fixtures are being used in the structure that you choose, so that you know the quality and strength of the home you are purchasing. This beautiful home was designed by the architects at Uptic Studios.
You may want to speak with your supplier about a home that combines both wood and concrete, so that you're able to enjoy the strength and solid foundation of concrete, as well as the lightweight good looks of wood.
The shape of a prefabricated home is usually rectangular, but you can play with a number of styles depending on the material chosen and your budget.
The design of the home’s interiors should be compact, as well as cosy with a wholesome feel. One should try and replicate the warm wooden tones of the home in such cases.
Proper care and maintenance of the plot around the home, as well as the home itself, should be a constant priority when you are investing in a pre-fabricated house.
