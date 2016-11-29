14 easy ways to have a modern kitchen

It's easier than you think to get a modern, functional kitchen with oodles of sophistication and some well-thought-out style tweaks. To prove our point, we've collated some of our favourite modern kitchen ideas to help you put together a state-of-the-art cooking space with plenty of elegance and functionality. Read on for some seriously handy ways to turn your kitchen into an ultra-chic one!
Pick your materials with plenty of care. This way, you have counters and tiles that can withstand high temperatures, and will wear well.
Use ceramics for a smooth matte finish and to prevent too many glossy surfaces. Keeping practicality in mind, go for finishes that are easy to clean and maintain.
Make your space appear larger by using smaller appliances, allowing the room to open up for you and your family! This will also keep the area clutter free.
Use an empty and under-utilised corner of your home to create a neat nook with plenty of vibrant touches. This is the perfect modern kitchen!
Get a bar and kitchen in one smooth move by making use of shelves above your appliances. Mix drinks while you cook and seriously impress your guests!
Glass is a wonderful material that is also easy to clean and maintain. Use it for glossy good looks where the stains show up instantly, allowing you to clean it up just as quickly.
Pick lamps and other quirky accessories to make a statement both creative and memorable. Take your cue from this kitchen designed by the architects at CHRIS SILVEIRA & ARQUITETOS ASSOCIADOS.
Use modern appliances to make your life easier, prioritising functionality in your stylish cooking space.
Install a steel hood over your stove top to absorb all cooking odours, rather than letting them spread throughout the home.
Pull-out extensions will save space, providing an extra counter area when you need more space to whip up some culinary magic!
Create plenty of drawers to keep your spoons, vessels, jars and other objects organised.
Use materials like granite and steel to make a truly king-sized statement in your space. Add unique lighting to highlight their textures and sleek good looks.
Create a warm vibe even in a small kitchen, with plenty of homely touches and a cozy set-up or layout. This will draw people in and keep them together around your counters and table.
Use personal items like lamps and crockery, as well as books and other items, to make the kitchen a personal space where you can express yourself.
