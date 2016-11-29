Your browser is out-of-date.

14 easy ways to have a modern kitchen

Justwords Justwords
the "andér-MATT" project (showroom 2015) , Archidé SA interior design Archidé SA interior design KitchenElectronics
It's easier than you think to get a modern, functional kitchen with oodles of sophistication and some well-thought-out style tweaks. To prove our point, we've collated some of our favourite modern kitchen ideas to help you put together a state-of-the-art cooking space with plenty of elegance and functionality. Read on for some seriously handy ways to turn your kitchen into an ultra-chic one!

1. Be choosy

Rustikaler Landhaus-Traum im Altbau, Küchenquelle Küchenquelle KitchenElectronics
Küchenquelle

Küchenquelle
Küchenquelle
Küchenquelle

Pick your materials with plenty of care. This way, you have counters and tiles that can withstand high temperatures, and will wear well.

2. Use ceramics for a smooth finish

Engel & Völkers Bodrum, Engel & Völkers Bodrum Engel & Völkers Bodrum Modern kitchen
Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum
Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Use ceramics for a smooth matte finish and to prevent too many glossy surfaces. Keeping practicality in mind, go for finishes that are easy to clean and maintain.

3. Small is big

Just Married, Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda. Modern kitchen
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.
Studiodwg Arquitetura e Interiores Ltda.

Make your space appear larger by using smaller appliances, allowing the room to open up for you and your family! This will also keep the area clutter free.

4. Corner piece

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Use an empty and under-utilised corner of your home to create a neat nook with plenty of vibrant touches. This is the perfect modern kitchen!

5. Combine the bar and the kitchen

homify KitchenTables & chairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Get a bar and kitchen in one smooth move by making use of shelves above your appliances. Mix drinks while you cook and seriously impress your guests!

6. Practical touches

Apartamento pequeno, Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA Modern kitchen
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA
Carolina Mendonça Projetos de Arquitetura e Interiores LTDA

Glass is a wonderful material that is also easy to clean and maintain. Use it for glossy good looks where the stains show up instantly, allowing you to clean it up just as quickly.

7. Let your creativity shine

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Pick lamps and other quirky accessories to make a statement both creative and memorable. Take your cue from this kitchen designed by the architects at CHRIS SILVEIRA & ARQUITETOS ASSOCIADOS.

8. Modern appliances

the "andér-MATT" project (showroom 2015) , Archidé SA interior design Archidé SA interior design KitchenElectronics
Archidé SA interior design

Archidé SA interior design
Archidé SA interior design
Archidé SA interior design

Use modern appliances to make your life easier, prioritising functionality in your stylish cooking space.

9. Steel hood

Residência Londrina 3, Antônio Ferreira Junior e Mário Celso Bernardes Antônio Ferreira Junior e Mário Celso Bernardes Modern kitchen
Antônio Ferreira Junior e Mário Celso Bernardes

Antônio Ferreira Junior e Mário Celso Bernardes
Antônio Ferreira Junior e Mário Celso Bernardes
Antônio Ferreira Junior e Mário Celso Bernardes

Install a steel hood over your stove top to absorb all cooking odours, rather than letting them spread throughout the home.

10. Wooden extensions

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS Schmidt Palmers Green Scandinavian style kitchen
Schmidt Palmers Green

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS

Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green

Pull-out extensions will save space, providing an extra counter area when you need more space to whip up some culinary magic!

11. Organise with drawers

SieMatic ALUMINIUM INNENAUSSTATTUNG, Designstudio speziell® Designstudio speziell® KitchenStorage
Designstudio speziell®

Designstudio speziell®
Designstudio speziell®
Designstudio speziell®

Create plenty of drawers to keep your spoons, vessels, jars and other objects organised.

12. Dramatic material

Apartamento .RF, Amis Arquitetura e Decoração Amis Arquitetura e Decoração Modern kitchen
Amis Arquitetura e Decoração

Amis Arquitetura e Decoração
Amis Arquitetura e Decoração
Amis Arquitetura e Decoração

Use materials like granite and steel to make a truly king-sized statement in your space. Add unique lighting to highlight their textures and sleek good looks.

13. Cosy warmth

Ateliê do Mestre Cervejeiro, Sarau Arquitetura Sarau Arquitetura Modern dining room
Sarau Arquitetura

Sarau Arquitetura
Sarau Arquitetura
Sarau Arquitetura

Create a warm vibe even in a small kitchen, with plenty of homely touches and a cozy set-up or layout. This will draw people in and keep them together around your counters and table.

14. Add a personal touch

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Use personal items like lamps and crockery, as well as books and other items, to make the kitchen a personal space where you can express yourself.

In the mood for more kitchen inspiration? Us too! Check out: 7 ideas to upgrade your kitchen on a budget.

Which of these kitchens takes your fancy?

