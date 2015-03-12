Themed kids' rooms

If you could wake up as an astronaut or go to sleep as a pirate, wouldn’t you take the chance to do it? OK, so maybe not every day (you presumably have some kind of work/life commitments that would prevent you from sailing off to plunder the seven seas at the drop of a hat), but every now and then, it’s definitely not hard to understand the drive for a bit of escapism. It’s no wonder that it’s the stuff that kids thrive on; they who, strangely enough, often seem to have almost nothing escape from. A themed bedroom that plays up to their storybook fantasies is a fun and simple way to bring an extra sprinkling of magic into your children’s lives, at the same time as giving their imaginations a boost. Check out these cute ideas for doing it right.