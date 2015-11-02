Relax! Home spas made easy

It doesn’t get much more luxurious or rejuvenating than a good, long session in the therapeutic waters of a hot spa. It’s the best part of any trip to the gym or swimming pool: the glorious,jet-fired reward that comes after a few laps of the pool, or a sweaty workout. But what ifgyms aren’t your thing? And what if all that exercise is just a bit too excessive?The good news is that you can have all the gain without the pain, and you can have it right now in the comfort ofyour very own home. Today’s spa technology pretty much guarantees that anyone and everyone can enjoy thefruits of hot, bubbling pleasure in the confines of their intimate domestic interior spaces—and the level of luxury has never been greater.

Today on homify, we’re taking a searingsplash into the world of home spas: luxurious ones, both accessible andachievable, that will take your home to the next echelon of comfort. Get ready to relax!