Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 simple lighting ideas to impress your guests

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Santa María Dos, Taller Habitat Arquitectos Taller Habitat Arquitectos Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Everyone wants to feel good enough showing their home to guests, and there's absolutely nothing wrong with feeling a little house-proud. But what easy things can you do when things aren't exactly as you'd wish? Perhaps your furniture is a little threadbare, things are a bit chaotic or you just never got around to really arranging the larger pieces as you'd like. Well, one of the easiest and cheapest ways to impress your guests (and yourself!) is with great lighting. It will help direct the eye to the most attractive parts of the home and may even be a feature unto itself. So let's check out a few ideas…

1. Dramatic entrance wall lights

Santa María Dos, Taller Habitat Arquitectos Taller Habitat Arquitectos Modern kitchen
Taller Habitat Arquitectos

Taller Habitat Arquitectos
Taller Habitat Arquitectos
Taller Habitat Arquitectos

First impressions matter—and your entrance is the place to really set the scene. No matter how small your entrance way, there is always room for some wall scones. Now we know that it's natural to go for strong illumination, but consider paring things back and installing some small wall mounted lights like this. Once you turn off the main light, you'll have an entrance with a lot of drama. If money isn't an issue, consider hiring a professional lighting designer.

2. Chandelier on the staircase

Stairwell lighting Fraher and Findlay Corridor, hallway & stairs Lighting
Fraher and Findlay

Stairwell lighting

Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay

The staircase is an excellent place for a really dramatic feature light. It's not an entirely common feature in many homes, so it's one that will really distinguish your home from the others. Even if you don't need the added illumination, consider a light with a cascading design. It will mimic the flow of the staircase and add an impossibly elegant touch.

3. Light up the cabinets

Mi cocina GRANGE, Grange México Grange México Built-in kitchens Solid Wood Red
Grange México

Grange México
Grange México
Grange México

There is no point having gorgeous ceramics if you don't put them on display. Light up your kitchen cupboards with cheap LED strips and take things to another level. If you don't have suitable cabinets, just surprise your guests with strip lights inside the cabinets. They are a luxurious touch that is again, not entirely common in many homes. They are very cheap too.

4. Create a trio of pendant lights

CONTEMPORARY HOSPITALITY LIGHTING FROM BARCELONA, LEDS-C4 LEDS-C4 Corridor, hallway & stairs Lighting
LEDS-C4

LEDS-C4
LEDS-C4
LEDS-C4

Three is the magic number when it comes to decorations. For some reason, this combination just exudes class. If you are looking for artwork, choose a triptych and if you are installing some pendant lights, choose three. Of course, pendant lights always look best when set at varying levels like this.

5. Light up the plants

Chelsea Creek - copyright St George Plc Aralia Modern garden Iron/Steel Grey roof terrace,rooftop garden,roof garden,garden design,landscape architecture,landscape architect,landscape design,garden designer,architecture
Aralia

Chelsea Creek—copyright St George Plc

Aralia
Aralia
Aralia

Houseplants are one of the best ways to add an abundant feel to the home without spending a whole lot of money. So if you have some houseplants, make them the centre of attention with lights. Just bury the lights within the leaves of the plant for dramatic effect. If you have an outdoor area some solar lamps would be perfect.

6. Light up a water feature

Nest - Private residence at Koregaon Park, TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd. TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd. Modern houses
TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.

TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.
TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.
TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.

Not all of us are fortunate enough to have as spectacular home as this. But we do have to admit that it provides a very good lesson on the power of underwater lighting. The simplest little pond or fishtank will look simply spectacular when the watery depths are illuminated with light.

7. Make clusters of subdued ambient light

Festival Fever, Saffrane Saffrane Living roomLighting
Saffrane

Saffrane
Saffrane
Saffrane

Nothing quite ruins the ambiance of your home like overpowered lighting. Switch off the main overhead light and use lots of small lamps instead. They will create a romantic atmosphere that's perfect for dinner parties. The best part of all is that a well-placed arrangement of small lights will direct guests' attention away from eyesores in the home!

We have plenty of inspiring ideas here at homify. Next, have a look 12 entrances that will make you say 'why did I not think of that?!'

9 simple ways to save money in your apartment
Which of these lighting ideas is your favourite?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks