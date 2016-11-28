7 simple lighting ideas to impress your guests

Nothing quite ruins the ambiance of your home like overpowered lighting. Switch off the main overhead light and use lots of small lamps instead. They will create a romantic atmosphere that's perfect for dinner parties. The best part of all is that a well-placed arrangement of small lights will direct guests' attention away from eyesores in the home!

We have plenty of inspiring ideas here at homify. Next, have a look 12 entrances that will make you say 'why did I not think of that?!'