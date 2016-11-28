The little black house: 5 secrets to building a low-cost home

The easiest, cheapest and most fashionable interior you can have right now is an open-plan one! Think about it and it makes sense! It creates a contemporary look and feel and requires little in the way of studwork or finishing. What a great way to look current and save money and time!

Plan, plan and plan some more, then simplify and create. These really are the key steps for building your dream home. Don't forget that even if you stick to simple construction methods, it's the decorating that will really change things up and that's all up to you!

For more homebuilding inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 8 Questions to Ask Before Building a House.