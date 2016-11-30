A simple and classic Asian family home

This home really is something of an interesting paradox in that it looks fairly traditional, in parts, from the outside, but then has some modern additions and style elements that add a really contemporary twist into the mix. You know that we are always on the lookout for homes that surprise and alter our opinion and this really is one such house! Add to that a hugely individual and blended interior and all of a sudden, you really don't know how to categorise this amazing home, so we're just going to go with 'beautiful'. We think the architects in charge of this project must have had a lot of fun creating the unusual look and we can only imagine how much the owners love living here! Let's take a closer look!
On paper, a frontage like this one should be something of a mess, but in reality, how well does it work?! A colonial terrace, with a traditional brick home and a concrete rendered modern box top floor makes this a mash-up of lots of styles, but the overall effect is staggeringly good! We can't wait to get inside!
Wow! We can see that the interior design here is going to be on the modern side of the spectrum, but just looking at these decorative wall pictures shows us that heritage is flowing through every facet of this build. The amount of natural wood on display here is incredible and lends such warmth and softness to a modern building. Beautiful!
You can't deny that a white bathroom is a classic touch for any home, but in here, yet again, a blend of styles and materials has come together to really highlight the beauty of the space and the fresh feeling that permeates everywhere. With just white and wood en masse, there's nowhere to hide poor finishes behind loud décor. Not that there are any to disguise, as everything looks to be crisp and perfect!
In essence, all you need in a bedroom is a bed and that's why this space feels so contemporary! With no extravagent furniture, overbearing dressing tables or bulky wardrobes, the room is free and airy, which in turn makes the atmosphere perfect for gently drifting off to sleep. The white bed linen is an extra touch of perfect styling too!
Of course, regardless of how minimal you are, you still need storage space and clothing rails, so we love this solution that sees hidden wall storage simply existing AS the wall. Finished in all-white and with sliding doors, the fluid, natural feeling of the home is preserved, while you still get somewhere to hide all the junk!
Dazzling white, crystal clear glass and natural wood are a three-way partnership made in heaven if you ask us and clearly, the owners of this home agree! We don't know if we've ever seen such a bright and clean-looking bathroom, but by adding in the wooden blind, the vibe stops just short of being sterile. Perfect styling!
We LOVE this open-plan ground floor, don't you? A wonderful mix of spaciousness and rich wood, it's the ideal way to have a stunning home that never feels too constrained or contrived! By having the kitchen open out into the main living space, the sociable nature of cooking is never lost and it really does add a homely feel. That wooden ceiling grid looks amazing, don't you think?
How many homes have you seen that have a fully functioning extra wing that has capacity to be a play area, multimedia room or even a work space? With a small kitchen area set-up, you'd be able to use this as a home office with no issues. We are officially jealous now. We also very much want to own the low table and chairs set here!
Can you imagine being a guest in this house? You'd never want to leave, would you? Even after all these rooms, the white a wood scheme doesn't get boring at all and we really like the desk/dressing table combination here. We can imagine this being a perfect spot for a studio, when sitting vacant too!
A truly incredible, surprising and aesthetically perfect home, we hope you liked it as much as we did! If you fancy taking a look at another modern home project, head on over to this Ideabook: A modern home with a traditional touch.