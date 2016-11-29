Modern and elegant living: A simple white home

Bright, minimalist decor, warm and cosy furnishings and vivid geometrics are all present in the home we will explore today. This small apartment contains all the essentials of the ever popular Scandinavian style and should provide lots of inspiration for our readers. The basic shape and size of this small home is also common in many urban centres, so it's a look that can easily be replicated in many homes. Of course, no home is complete without some personal touches, but there are lots of outlets for that in this kind of home too. Finally, this home comes to us courtesy of interior architects PRACOWNIAPOLKA. So without further ado, let's start our tour. Once we're finished, keep scrolling for more bonus photos!
The bedroom has a lot of character and a sort of playful warmth. The walls and ceilings are white, so all the personality comes from the furnishings. This bedroom should particularly provide inspiration for those who are renting and can't make permanent changes.
As we have said before, it always pays to have a few vivid splashes of colour and pattern to liven up any small home with a light colour scheme. Here we have those dashes of colour in the framed pictures, bed linen and dream catcher hung on the wall.
The dark blue grey curtains and sofa give this living room a subdued, neutral quality. It's a good choice that will last through several style changes and can always be dressed up or down with decorations. Lots of people think you need to have a simple two-seater sofa in a small living room. But if you have the funds, a corner sofa with an attached chaise lounge like this is a good investment. It can be used to separate the room and makes for a cosy little corner.
Geometric patterns are a huge part of the modern Nordic look. They have a striking, modern quality that really livens up the room. We love the bright and happy colour combinations seen here. Note how they have been combined with neutral wooden finishes and monochromatic elements for a cohesive look
No one quite does bright functional kitchen design like Scandinavian kitchen planners. This kitchen has a few elements we recognise from the latest IKEA catalogue. But it also has a few bespoke details that definitely add a personal flavour. One of the best things about this kitchen is the broad wooden countertop and the big ceramic sink. They give the kitchen a farmhouse look that really encapsulates the warm and cosy look of a Nordic style interior.
A home filled with new furnishings certainly need never look clinical or cold. Here we have a standard wooden dining table that has been dressed up with multicoloured dining chairs. The wall shelves are another nice touch. They give you the opportunity to play around with an ever changing gallery of pictures. Note the low pendant lights. They are also another good feature to have in an open plan living space because they help sort of boundary around the dining area.
The bathroom definitely has to be our favourite room in this small home. The standout feature is the floor. The highly ornate floral floor tiles could easily be a little overpowering in a small bathroom. But the monochromatic tones make for a less intense and more neutral base. Also, if you have the option of installing a shower room like this, consider how it makes the tiles pop out all the more.