Modern and elegant living: A simple white home

The bedroom has a lot of character and a sort of playful warmth. The walls and ceilings are white, so all the personality comes from the furnishings. This bedroom should particularly provide inspiration for those who are renting and can't make permanent changes.

As we have said before, it always pays to have a few vivid splashes of colour and pattern to liven up any small home with a light colour scheme. Here we have those dashes of colour in the framed pictures, bed linen and dream catcher hung on the wall.