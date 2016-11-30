8 tricks to keep your home cool and fresh all year round

Passive cooling techniques are definitely the smartest tools at your disposal if you are looking for ways to cool your home. In the sultry Singaporean climate they will almost always need to be supplanted by an electronic air conditioner. But they are a cheap and environmentally friendly factor that should always be considered. Let's not overlook the fact that they will have a drastic effect on your electricity bills too.

So, today we will explore 8 ways to make your home cool and liveable year round. We will cover some easy options as well as some more suitable for those planning a new home. So let's get started!