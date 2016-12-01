Wrong decisions in small bathrooms

Even the savviest interior designer or decorator makes the occasional mistake when it comes to designing a small bathroom. There is few elements in the room so it makes things all the more obvious when they don't quite sit right. So it's no surprise that many DIY enthusiasts encounter a few missteps along the way. The additional problem with designing a bathroom however, is that mistakes can get very expensive very quickly. Ripping out tiles is often not worth the hassle and it's definitely no fun paying for a plumber to come back and redo the work! So today we have collected a list of some of the most common small bathroom mistakes to avoid. Keep reading, you might just avoid a decorating disaster!
Small bathrooms often don't tolerate oversized patterns. They can easily overwhelm a small space and make for a tacky, gaudy effect. However it's often said that larger tiles will make a small bathroom feel large. Buy samples wherever possible and try to choose outlets that has a good return policy. It often helps to pin up some designs on the wall and live with them for a few days before making a final decision.
Most people don't have much of a choice about the location of their amenities. But if you are planning a new bathroom, try to avoid placing the sink in the centre of the room. It's far better to keep it in the corner. This will avoid congestion in the main traffic area and make your bathroom feel larger.
Shower rooms are far more preferable than old shower cubicles. But if you do have a shower cubicle, make sure that the doors open inwards instead of outwards. It will have a radical effect on the look and feel of the bathroom. You are also far less likely to avoid accidents. If the shower design can tolerate a shower curtain, that's all the better.
Square bathroom fixtures only take up a few more inches than curved or rounded fixtures. But in a small bathroom this is a big issue! Curved edges make the eye roam freely around the bathroom. We instinctively avoid going near the sharp corners so we use the bathroom that bit more comfortably too.
One of the most common problems in many small bathroom is a lack of proper storage design. Keep your storage units mounted on the walls and free up that floor space. It should be used sparingly!
Bathroom mirrors are a huge opportunity for expanding the look and feel of a small bathroom. They might reflect natural light or just some gleaming white surfaces. Whatever you do, don't go small. Frameless mirrors are a good choice because they can be neatly fitted to run from wall to wall. They are seamless, simple and perfect for a small bathroom.
A small bathroom cannot tolerate unnecessary storage. So don't go overboard on the towel racks. Spare towels should be stored along with extra bed linen in the other rooms. Inside your bathroom you only need have some hand-towels, bath-towels and floor mats.
Bathroom sinks don't need to be anywhere near as big as your kitchen sink. Avoid oversized basin designs and choose the smallest possible basin. It will free up your bathroom counter space for storage and make the bathroom feel that little bit bigger.
Open shelving may look inviting in a showroom, but it's certainly not easy to carry off when it comes to daily living. We dare not advise against open shelves, but we will say that it always pays to have some good storage units you can close. Bathrooms are often filled with a multitude of tiny products and you need somewhere to hide all that clutter!
Base cabinets that sit flush on the floor level will make the bathroom look small and clunky. Sure, that little bit of free space on the floor doesn't seem like much, but it will make the bathroom appear lighter and brighter too.
