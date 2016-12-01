Your browser is out-of-date.

Trends for 2017: what's next!

Lara Costafreda, Bloompapers Bloompapers Walls & flooringWallpaper Paper Green
We know that you won't want to be the last to know about all the exciting new trends that 2017 looks set to make big news, so we've taken a look at what interior designers are showcasing the most and brought all the upcoming fashions together into one handy reference article for you, right here! We're noticing some really beautiful trends that will be perfect for every room in your home, from the bathroom right through to the kitchen, so get ahead of the curve now and be bang on trend for the next year!

1. Colour.

Sant Feliu, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style dining room
Want to know what the big colour for 2017 is going to be? Are you ready? It's grey! Neutral, yet warm and effortlessly stylish, you're going to see a lot of grey in the next year!

2. Wood.

El continente y el contenido, Coblonal Arquitectura Coblonal Arquitectura Scandinavian style dining room
When it comes to furnishing with wood in 2017, there is a definite 'the more the better' attitude coming out! Think Scandinavian styling and pale, natural varieties and you'll be on the right track!

3. Marble.

Baño Vallvidrera, LUV Studio LUV Studio Modern bathroom
Marble is one of those timeless materials that never really goes out of style, but it's coming back with a bang in 2017! Perfect for adding a touch of luxury to a bathroom, we can't wait to see how people use it!

4. Concrete walls.

Casa en San Marco, Ruben Valdemarin Arquitecto Ruben Valdemarin Arquitecto Modern dining room
Taking industrial interior design to a whole new level, polished concrete walls look set to become a real staple in 2017! They also help to tap into the colour of the season too and need no expensive finishing! Amazing!

5. Geometric prints.

Lara Costafreda, Bloompapers Bloompapers Walls & flooringWallpaper Paper Green
Shapely prints have been growing steadily in popularity throughout 2016, but next year they look set to explode! We think you'll be seeing lots of statement wallpaper that you'll be desperate to own!

6. Natural texture.

homify Mediterranean style bedroom White
Heavy cotton and wool both look set to make a big splash in 2017 as they are such an easy and stylish way to add lots of natural texture to every room. Wool sofa throws are a big trend that we predict!

7. Velvet.

Mobiliario, Mandarina Home Mandarina Home BedroomBedside tables
While velvet is a luxurious hard material, velvet adds a softer variety of opulence to home furnishings and it's set for a huge revival next year! Velvet sofas will be a real must!

8. Copper and rose gold.

Residencia de Surfista, Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores Marcos Contrera Arquitetura & Interiores Rustic style kitchen
When it comes to metal accessories, it's all about those warmer tones! Light fixtures are looking to be a big fashion statement for next year and they are perfect for adding a little rose-tinted goodness to any space!

9. Nordic styling.

Vivienda en Argüelles, Viteri/Lapeña Viteri/Lapeña Eclectic style living room
Linear designs, strong shapes and fresh colours are all part of Nordic styling and they are all becoming increasingly popular! We think that by 2017, it  will be THE look to recreate in your home!

10. Splatter techniques.

Inkat Ink blue and Splatter Ink Blue Korla Home HouseholdTextiles
Inkat Ink blue and Splatter Ink Blue

This is something of a surprise contender, but splatter designs are everywhere right now, which we think means that they will be hard to ignore next year. Upholstery and crockery are our favourite incarnations so far!

For more future trend inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Upcycling: everything old is new again!

7 interior design tricks we learned from this 66m² home
Which of these trends can you picture yourself tapping into?

