A chic 53m² apartment perfect for Singapore

This glamorous little 53m² apartment feels a bit like the set of an old Hollywood film set. There are wall-to-wall glimmering mirrors, a sumptuous collection of fabrics and furnishings and an extremely subdued and sophisticated colour scheme. This is one small home that shows how to create an atmosphere of luxury in the smallest of spaces.

Many of the small home solutions here will be familiar to our regular readers. But we've yet to see them executed with such flair. So, come with us to dive into another world as we explore this beautiful little gem of an apartment. This one comes to us from Brazilian interior architects Chris Silveira. We have loads of photos for this project, so once we finish our tour keep scrolling for more angles…