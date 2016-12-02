A dreamy white apartment with everything you need

Apartment renovations and refurbishments can be a tricky business. Not only are you working with a small and compact space, you often have to contend with frustrating floor plans and old, out-of-date layouts. Today’s dwelling has managed to capture a light-filled ambience, while infusing a combination of classic refinement and contemporary luxuries.

Conceived and planned by London-based Ardesia Design, this gracefully opulent Victorian property has been modernised to offer an open plan living area, with all the trimmings. Every inch of space has been utilised in a considered and careful way, with each storage cupboard perfectly placed to offer 100% efficiency.

Furnished minimally, with a range of quirky yet chic accessories, this Notting Hill apartment is individual, personalised and highly unique.