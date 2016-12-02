A dreamy white apartment with everything you need

Apartment renovations and refurbishments can be a tricky business. Not only are you working with a small and compact space, you often have to contend with frustrating floor plans and old, out-of-date layouts. Today’s dwelling has managed to capture a light-filled ambience, while infusing a combination of classic refinement and contemporary luxuries.
Conceived and planned by London-based Ardesia Design, this gracefully opulent Victorian property has been modernised to offer an open plan living area, with all the trimmings. Every inch of space has been utilised in a considered and careful way, with each storage cupboard perfectly placed to offer 100% efficiency.
Furnished minimally, with a range of quirky yet chic accessories, this Notting Hill apartment is individual, personalised and highly unique.
First up we enter the main open plan living space. This room is wonderfully replete with an array of sleek furnishings; a combination of both antique finds and more modern accoutrements. The colour scheme is immediately present, with bright white hues working with soft, waxed timber flooring, and light grey joinery.
At first glance the room appears rather modern, but it isn't until we take a closer look that we see the juxtaposition of both eras and styles. Grabbing our attention is definitely the bold coffee table, along with the bespoke cupboards and shelves that are employed against an entire wall, providing a huge offering of storage space.
The living room is certainly a standout space within the home, and offers a gathering point for the occupants. Simple, practical and sleek, this area boasts a white-two seater sofa, and contrasting accessories. Everything is kept rather chic, with the interesting and engaging cupboards presenting different shaped compartments that are home to curios and decorative objects.
The cooking area is seriously chic, built along on wall, with an L-shaped breakfast bar jutting out and housing the stovetop. Truly minimalist, this kitchen offers fitting free joinery to the wall-mounted cupboards, while the counter cabinets boast sleek brushed chrome hardware.
The spacious room is serviced by two main windows, which offer abundant natural light, enhanced and radiated by the bright, crisp white colour palette.
The designers of this bedroom have worked cleverly to ensure each centimetre of space is well considered and deliberated. Although this might have seemed a tricky layout to contend with, the space is actually carefully adorned with minimalist furniture and decor to bring a spacious and liveable ambience. The light grey walls are a slight departure from the living areas, and help provide a modest, intimate atmosphere.
The bathroom, located as an en suite from the master bedroom, is cavernous in its appeal and its approach. Offering up a darker aesthetic, the walls are textured to give the bold appearance of an industrial-esque space. Fresh and modern, the room boasts a large tub for soaking oneself, along with a large, centrally located entry-level shower.
An additional wash space and toilet is decorated in the same sophisticated hues and evokes a rich sumptuous aura. As with the larger bathroom, the mirror is frameless and reflects the bold wall tone that was utilised throughout.
One of the elements of this apartment that really makes it stand out from the crowd is its smart storage and bespoke cabinetry. Here in the bedroom we have turned around and are able to see the large range of cupboards, with the central doors opening inward to provide access to the bathroom.
Did you enjoy this minimalist apartment? If you'd like to see something a little different, check out: 6 bungalows that everyone can build