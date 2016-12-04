Dream attics: 9 inspiring examples!

Attic homes are truly some of the warmest, cosiest and inventive dwellings we've seen. Whether it’s purpose built as an individual apartment or an upstairs conversion within a larger house, an attic can offer style, practicality and a comfortable place to live.

Today we’re going to take a peek inside our favourite 9 attic homes and living spaces, which are sophisticated, alluring and remarkable.

Would you like to see which dwellings made the cut? Check out our top picks below…