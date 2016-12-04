Your browser is out-of-date.

Dream attics: 9 inspiring examples!

Attic homes are truly some of the warmest, cosiest and inventive dwellings we've seen. Whether it’s purpose built as an individual apartment or an upstairs conversion within a larger house, an attic can offer style, practicality and a comfortable place to live. 

Today we’re going to take a peek inside our favourite 9 attic homes and living spaces, which are sophisticated, alluring and remarkable.

Would you like to see which dwellings made the cut? Check out our top picks below…

1. The ultimate bathroom

Komplettsanierung eines Mehrfamilienhauses, von Mann Architektur GmbH von Mann Architektur GmbH Rustic style bathroom
Romantic and alluring, attic bathrooms don't get much better than this! With a huge whirlpool tub, and a Scandinavian aesthetic, the room is ideally spacious and cosy at the same time.

2. A chic living room

Cosy attic room. Piwko-Bespoke Fitted Furniture Living roomShelves
Sophisticated and stylish, our next area is the living room of a chic attic conversion. Boasting mid-century modern furniture, and enough room for records, books and accessories, we're guaranteed you'd like to visit this multi-purpose living space.

3. Sumptuous sleeping quarters

Wzornictwo Yo2 designs, Wzorywidze.pl Wzorywidze.pl Walls & flooringCarpets & rugs
One of our favourite sleeping spaces, this truly enchanting bedroom is ideally positioned to enjoy the afternoon or morning sun, while the accessories are sumptuous and delightfully inviting.

4. Open plan dining and living

Casa Brac-Marseille (Milano), studiodonizelli studiodonizelli Modern dining room
Open plan, inviting and engaging, this attic maximises light with a glass roof that cuts through the original timber beams. The furniture is modern and enchanting, while the interior has been left open and roomy. 

5. A fabulous game room

CASA RECREIO - RJ, Adriana Leal Interiores Adriana Leal Interiores Modern media room Wood White
The designers of this large and lavish attic certainly know how to impress. Replete with a pool table, abundant lighting, and built-in cupboards, this is the ideal entertaining space for people of all ages. 

6. Work or leisure?

Интерьер OOD, INT2architecture INT2architecture Scandinavian style living room
Everyone that works from home needs to remember to take a little leisure time every so often, which is why this room works so perfectly. Whether you're at the computer or snuggled into a beanbag chair, we're sure you'll enjoy the juxtaposition of tasks and activities.

7. A snug library

Timeless with a twist, Viterbo Interior design Viterbo Interior design Eclectic style study/office
Snug, cosy and oozing charm, this illuminated library ticks all of the boxes, and is the perfect place to tuck oneself away with a pot of tea and a good book!

8. Making the most of a view

Komplettsanierung eines Mehrfamilienhauses, von Mann Architektur GmbH von Mann Architektur GmbH Rustic style living room
The view from this attic is truly spectacular, and the architects have managed to include large panels of glass in order for the occupants to make the most of the scenery. 

9. The studio attic

Romantica Mansarda, Bartolucci Architetti Bartolucci Architetti
Last but not least we check out a studio apartment that is situated in an attic space. Stylishly simple, the room boasts built in storage, and shows us you don't need a lot of space to create a comfortable home. 

Which room was your favourite? If you'd like to check out some more domestic inspiration, we recommend: 9 simple ways to save money in your apartment

Which attic would you most like to live in? Add you choice in the comments below!

