A chic and modern apartment to steal your heart

The architects and designers of this majestically decorated apartment certainly know how to turn heads. Boasting movie-star good looks and opulent finishes, this shiny, sparkly and dazzling space is impressive to say the least.

Here in the kitchen we see the different range of tones and shades that have been employed. Evoking a sense of conviviality with its light hues, the room is inviting and interesting.

An open plan space, the apartment opts for sliding glass doors to keep the kitchen separated from the rest of the home, ensuring odours are retained within the kitchen, as well as providing a little sound privacy if needed.