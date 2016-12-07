Your browser is out-of-date.

20 easy ways to hide the ugly things in your home

Cambrian Road, Green County Developments Green County Developments Classic style houses
Let’s face it, there are always a few items in your home that don’t look particularly nice. Yes, you’re dwelling has ugly and unattractive features, but they don’t have to define your overall aesthetic or ambience. If you put up with these disagreeable parts, chances are you’ll simply learn to live with them, which often has huge repercussions on the style and sophistication of your abode. 

Whether it’s unsightly radiators, exposed cabling, or even dreadful pots and pans, there are plenty of things you can do to reduce their impact on your home’s atmosphere and aura. Stop compromising and dealing with unattractive fittings and fixtures and take action today! We’ve got 20 ways you can conceal the less appealing parts of your property with relative ease.

Ready to renovate? Read on below and find out how…

1. If you have any unattractive old pots and pans be sure to keep them tucked away and out of sight

Cocina clásica contemporánea, Grupo Creativo DF, C.A. Grupo Creativo DF, C.A. KitchenBench tops MDF Brown
Grupo Creativo DF, C.A.

2. Re-wire your home and hide any unattractive wiring for stereos, appliances or televisions behind a stud wall

Before: Range Cooker wall Hallwood Furniture
Hallwood Furniture

Before: Range Cooker wall

3. If you don't like your curtain rods they can be hidden behind cornices and a false wall

Villetta nell'isola di Pellestrina con obiettivo affitto estivo, Before & After Before & After Modern style bedroom
Before &amp; After

Villetta nell'isola di Pellestrina con obiettivo affitto estivo

4. Do you have knocks and dents in your wall? Hide them behind a stylish or eye-catching wall hanging

Penthouse in Angel London Studio D. Interiors
Studio D. Interiors

Penthouse in Angel London

5. Avoid toilet wiring and plumbing by opting for a boxed-in cistern design

self 건식 화장실 만들기 , like a debby home like a debby home Modern bathroom
like a debby home

6. Employ storage boxes to hide clutter and mess

BEFORE Bhavin Taylor Design Modern style bedroom
Bhavin Taylor Design

BEFORE

7. Have your unappealing chairs covered in new upholstery

Before wisteria workshop BedroomSofas & chaise longue
wisteria workshop

Before

8. Hide an ugly radiator with furniture

Before/After , Studio D. Interiors Studio D. Interiors
Studio D. Interiors

Before/After

9. Or contain it within a stylish, bespoke timber box

Oak Radiator Cover Cool Radiators? It’s Covered! HouseholdAccessories & decoration Wood
Cool Radiators? It’s Covered!

Oak Radiator Cover

10. Hide unfinished or unattractive flooring with a large area rug

Bedroom transformation Kay Trades Female interior and decorating design
Kay Trades Female interior and decorating design

Bedroom transformation

11. Hide your uneven or ugly walls behind a giant (and practical) chalkboard!

Oxford Painted Console Table The Cotswold Company Living roomCupboards & sideboards Wood
The Cotswold Company

Oxford Painted Console Table

12. A scratched table can be hidden from sight with stylish placemats or a tablecloth

Bold Blue Tit Placemats and Coasters. martha and hepsie ltd Dining roomAccessories & decoration
martha and hepsie ltd

Bold Blue Tit Placemats and Coasters.

13. If you have an unmovable meter, you might want to conceal it behind a purpose built (and handy) cupboard

Gas meter Studio D. Interiors
Studio D. Interiors

Gas meter

14. Keep your bins out of sight by installing an under-drawer garbage bin that tucks away neatly

REFORMA INTEGRAL DE COCINA , Vicente Galve Studio Vicente Galve Studio Wood effect
Vicente Galve Studio

If you’re looking to enhance your kitchen or redesign it entirely, we recommend finding a professional via homify and getting started with some expert advice!

15. Give your old-fashioned built-in cupboards a revamp with a fresh lick of paint

Sprayed Sliding Door Wardrobe with Routed Handles And Light Grey Linen Interior Kleiderhaus ltd BedroomWardrobes & closets Sliding door wardrobe,fitted wardrobe,wardrobe with sliding doors,sprayed sliding doors,fitted bedroom,Made to measure furniture,bespoke furniture,bespoke joinery,furniture london
Kleiderhaus ltd

Sprayed Sliding Door Wardrobe with Routed Handles And Light Grey Linen Interior

16. Disguise plastic windows by giving them some heritage touches or façade additions

Cambrian Road, Green County Developments Green County Developments Classic style houses
Green County Developments

Cambrian Road

17. Hide your bathroom essentials out of sight with sneaky inset shelving

Chesterfield Bathroom Remodeling, Botico Botico Colonial style bathroom
Botico

Chesterfield Bathroom Remodeling

18. Opt for a large headboard to cover the wall behind, or conceal a dressing area

Scandustrial Theme homify Industrial style bedroom
homify

Scandustrial Theme

19. Ugly garden walls can be repainted, clad with timber or have climbing plants grown against them

UNJARDIN DE VILLE, GARDEN TROTTER GARDEN TROTTER
GARDEN TROTTER

20. If you can't hide ugly electrical cords, switch them for colourful versions and make a stylish statement!

homify Modern kitchen
homify

Want to see some more domestic tips and tricks? Check out: 12 ways to brighten your small home with accent colours

A brilliantly space-efficient narrow home
Have you tried to hide any of these items in your home? 

