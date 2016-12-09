Your browser is out-of-date.

The best modern apartments in 10 projects

Appartamento a Milano , Gaia Brunello | in-photo Gaia Brunello | in-photo Modern living room
Designing an apartment is unquestionably one of the more challenging domestic tasks. Often restrictive in terms of the layout and floor plan, it can be tricky evoking a sense of modernity when your space is so limited. However, when planned and undertaken correctly, an apartment can offer a host of benefits and a highly enjoyable living space.

If you’re thinking of redecorating, rejuvenation or refurbishing your abode, then you’re definitely going to want to take a look at this Ideabook. We’ve gathered 10 seriously chic, modern apartment interiors that will inspire, motivate and encourage your new design. If you’re interested in learning more, read on below and check them out!

1. Adding contrast

Sophisticated interiors almost always employ some form of contrast in their design, and this is certainly no exception. Stylishly sleek and wonderfully eye-catching the black and white colour scheme is easy to emulate and will suit any modern abode. 

2. Open-plan living

Andar Modelo - Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
The second apartment we take a peek inside is filled with open-plan living spaces. Boasting a gorgeous sense of cohesiveness and style, this simple yet effective design features glass panels and a light-filled interior aesthetic.

3. Simple Scandinavian touches

Salón en Barcelona: Color y Funcionalidad, Dröm Living Dröm Living Modern living room
Here at homify we're constantly raving about Scandinavian design, which brings us to our next gorgeous interior. Replete with geometric prints and a balanced selection of both functionality and style, this living room certainly impresses. 

4. Modernity equals diversity

Maison moderne, Jeux de Lumière Jeux de Lumière Modern living room
These days it is often a good idea to mix style and eras in your home. Don't be afraid to mix vintage with contemporary, and opt for mid-century modern furniture for that retro yet enduring atmosphere. 

5. White timber elegance

Lapa | Decorados, SESSO & DALANEZI SESSO & DALANEZI Modern living room
The designers of this white and timber apartment have certainly created a striking and dazzling interior. Boasting modern furniture and classic colours, this light, bright and airy space offers an impeccable layout, and functional liveability. 

6. Working with indoor plants

Appartamento a Milano , Gaia Brunello | in-photo Gaia Brunello | in-photo Modern living room
Indoor plants a huge amount of character and life to a modern interior, and can assist in imparting energy, while purifying the air. Look for low maintenance varieties that require little attention and employ them within your contemporary living room.

7. Think outside the box and get eclectic

APPARTEMENT BOHEME CHIC AU MASCULIN, cristina velani cristina velani Modern dining room
Modernity doesn't need to be boring or lacking in charm, quite the opposite in fact! This interesting yet modern apartment shows us that simplicity and eccentricity can work hand in hand. Here the design is unique and eye-catching, while also timelessly original. 

8. Blending styles to create a unique design

Ponte Milvio | Minimal Design, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern living room
In this modern living room we see how the furnishings counter and oppose one another. The bold white lounge suite sits firmly in the middle of the room with its retro appearance, while the antique console cupboard is from a wildly different era yet adds contrast and style.

9. Minimalism and simplicity

Haus M - Stutensee, lc[a] la croix [architekten] lc[a] la croix [architekten] Modern living room
Minimalism and clean lines are definitely features we attempt to espouse in our contemporary homes. They characterise boldness and simplicity at the same time, adding drama and an enduring sense of sophistication. This home is a good example, with its strong architectural forms that work in harmony with the surrounding landscape.

10. Double the modernity

Shepherds Hill, Inglis Badrashi Loddo Inglis Badrashi Loddo Modern living room
Shepherds Hill

Set over two levels, this home boasts a strong industrial aesthetic and soul, which helps it to feel rich in character and charisma. The hanging light fittings are particularly noteworthy, giving the appearance of planets in a solar system. 

Which of these homes is your favourite? If you'd like to keep reading, check out: The little black house: 5 secrets to building a low-cost home

10 sliding doors that make small spaces look beautiful
Which home is your favourite? Leave your comments below!

