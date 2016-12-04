Are you looking to quickly refresh your abode? Or perhaps give it a new lease on life, without spending your entire budget on a full renovation? Any changes you make to your home today, will likely affect and increase its value tomorrow. If you care about the future liveability of your dwelling and its occupants it’s crucial you take steps to improve and upgrade your property.

But where does one start? If you need some assistance we’ve gathered 10 magic ways to upgrade your home in only one day. Inject a little magic in your life, follow our simple steps and get inspired today!