9 bedroom decor mistakes to avoid at all costs

Your bedroom is your ultimate sanctuary, and consequently requires a little extra thought and consideration in order to be the tranquil and serene escape you desire or need. Here at homify HQ we see a lot of designs that simply don’t make the cut. These spaces are often poorly planned, or tossed together in a confused array of furniture and accessories – certainly not peaceful or able to offer a decent night’s rest!

There are certain design tips and tricks that will however help you to create a stylishly harmonious sleeping space. To provide a little assistance, we’ve located our top 9 bedroom décor mistakes, with hints on how to fix them. See which you are guilty of below, and start rectifying them today!