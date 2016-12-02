Your browser is out-of-date.

23 wooden kitchens, modern and spectacular!

RESIDENCIA SINALOA, OLLIN ARQUITECTURA OLLIN ARQUITECTURA Modern kitchen
A modern kitchen is at the top of many homeowners' wish lists, but can you really have a lot of wood in there and maintain a contemporary vibe? It's an important question to ask, as so often we see kitchens that simply don't work, as they don't have a clear directive as how they are meant to look. Well, the good news is that wooden kitchens can ABSOLUTELY look modern and fantastic, if you know how and where to use your favourite material! Kitchen planners know that wood is a staple that's here to stay and once you read our 23 reasons why it looks great in a kitchen, you will too!

1. It looks great when used in a U-shape, for maximum use of space.

南鹿島のいえ, shu建築設計事務所 shu建築設計事務所 Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
shu建築設計事務所

2. It's perfect for a cosy kitchen.

VILLA LAGO DI GARDA, Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli KitchenBench tops
Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli

3. Wood looks great everywhere in a kitchen.

RESIDENCIA SINALOA, OLLIN ARQUITECTURA OLLIN ARQUITECTURA Modern kitchen
OLLIN ARQUITECTURA

4. It's so stylish as an island.

COCINAS EN NOGAL, Kuche Haus Kuche Haus Modern kitchen
Kuche Haus

5. Unique grains look amazing en masse.

homify Scandinavian style kitchen Wood White
homify

6. It can bend to a super contemporary look.

Casa Palmeral, FR ARQUITECTURA S.A.S. FR ARQUITECTURA S.A.S. Modern kitchen Wood
FR ARQUITECTURA S.A.S.

7. Wood has a natural nobility that shines in a kitchen.

Down Barton, Devon, Trewin Design Architects Trewin Design Architects Modern kitchen
Trewin Design Architects

Down Barton, Devon

8. Dark woods feel more opulent.

Casa Temozón 17, Arturo Campos Arquitectos Arturo Campos Arquitectos Modern kitchen
Arturo Campos Arquitectos

9. It works well with other materials.

Proyecto J + L, GarDu Arquitectos GarDu Arquitectos Modern kitchen
GarDu Arquitectos

10. Wood instills a natural harmony and balance.

Küche als Wohnmöbel, Frigge Bau und Möbeltischlerei Frigge Bau und Möbeltischlerei
Frigge Bau und Möbeltischlerei

11. Even just as a structural element, wood looks great!

Hillside Farm Kitchen Two DUA Architecture LLP Modern kitchen
DUA Architecture LLP

Hillside Farm Kitchen Two

12. Wood in an adjoining dining room is a natural choice.

Casa MV, ze|arquitectura ze|arquitectura Modern kitchen
ze|arquitectura

13. It contrasts well with metal appliances.

Nowoczesny dom w podwarszawskiej miejscowości, Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz Modern kitchen
Michał Młynarczyk Fotograf Wnętrz

14. Creating storage is a cinch as it's so easy to work with.

Малогабаритная квартира, Elena Arsentyeva Elena Arsentyeva Scandinavian style kitchen Wood Grey
Elena Arsentyeva

15. A retro feel is easy to accomplish with it.

Bertus residency, Diego Alonso designs Diego Alonso designs Modern kitchen
Diego Alonso designs

16. It feels so fresh with white detailing.

k o l o r w e w n ę t r z u, DK architektura wnętrz DK architektura wnętrz Scandinavian style kitchen
DK architektura wnętrz

17. If you like natural ambience, wood is your best bet.

homify Modern kitchen Wood
homify

18. It's perfect for creating storage shelving as well!

Скандинавское кружево, Artichok Design Artichok Design Scandinavian style kitchen
Artichok Design

19. You really can't ever have too much of it in one room.

RESIDENCIA R, ARQUITECTURA EN PROCESO ARQUITECTURA EN PROCESO Modern kitchen
ARQUITECTURA EN PROCESO

20. Simple and pure, it can look so bright.

Zomerhuis Midlaren, Kwint architecten Kwint architecten Minimalist kitchen
Kwint architecten

21. A little traditional wood adds a nostalgic vibe that balances out stark modernity nicely.

Casa GC55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style kitchen
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

22. The colour choices are endless, as it accepts paint well.

Mi cocina GRANGE, Grange México Grange México Built-in kitchens Solid Wood Blue
Grange México

23. Nothing looks as warm and inviting.

Casa Ming, LGZ Taller de arquitectura LGZ Taller de arquitectura Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
LGZ Taller de arquitectura

You see? Wood and kitchens are the perfect partners, whether you want a sleek contemporary finish, a warm ambiance or a nostalgic space with a touch of modernity. It's the 'do-all' material of choice!

For more wooden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 6 amazing ways to incorporate wood into your interior design.

Tricks to make the most of your small bathroom
Are you thinking about a modern take on a wooden kitchen for your home now?

