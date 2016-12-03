6 things you've never thought of for your kitchen

Have you ever wondered what you could do to improve your kitchen – what inclusions could be retrofit to improve the space and reinvent its aesthetic? Today on homify we’re going to take a look at 6 new and interesting additions that are sure to enhance and advance your cooking area.

These simple yet enlightening ideas are sure to add value to your abode, while increasing its functionality and usability. Whether its adding an area to eat breakfast or increasing your counter space, the options are easy, attainable and stylish. Let’s check them out below…