6 things you've never thought of for your kitchen

Have you ever wondered what you could do to improve your kitchen – what inclusions could be retrofit to improve the space and reinvent its aesthetic? Today on homify we’re going to take a look at 6 new and interesting additions that are sure to enhance and advance your cooking area.
These simple yet enlightening ideas are sure to add value to your abode, while increasing its functionality and usability. Whether its adding an area to eat breakfast or increasing your counter space, the options are easy, attainable and stylish. Let’s check them out below…
This kitchen is seriously chic, and shows us how we can transform our cooking space to encompass an easy breakfast bar. Set at the end of the room, the large timber plinth allows individuals to sit and eat, while the rest of the kitchen is still fully functional. Whether your kitchen is large or small, this design definitely presents some options that you are going to want to consider.
Kitchens often lack storage space, which is why an additional cupboard can come in handy. This recycled pallet example shows us that certain items (barware, tableware etc.) needn't be kept within the kitchen, but could instead be stored in the dining room, in a purpose made cabinet.
The designers of this kitchen have employed a range of patterns and colours to enhance and revive this cooking space. If your kitchen is looking for a little pick-me-up, why not try adding a fresh coat of paint? Renovate your room by changing its colour, or look at tiling with an interesting pattern. A range of hues including blue and white have been incorporated within this updated area, adding verve and life, simply and easily.
Vibrant, lively and wonderfully enticing, this interesting kitchen hides prohibited foods, while displaying others. The pantry is essentially 'open' with dynamic cupboards and jars that offer up the food to those visiting the room. However, this cooking area has also been kept extremely clean and well-equipped, with each item well curated to ensure continuity and cohesiveness.
Okay, it's time to rethink your kitchen accessories and employ some that you seriously want (and need!). This stove boasts a range of different items, and although large, definitely inspires us to get cooking. The grill addition is ideal for those living in apartment, who don't have access to an actual barbecue, ensuring you can cook virtually anything with chef precision.
A retractable shelf and counter is often the perfect way to employ additional worktop space within your kitchen. A new counter can not only revitalise your cooking area, but also increase its functionality.
If you're not in the market for a new countertop, try adding a moveable table or trolley in the room, which can double as an eating area, or prep space for cooking.
