13 things you should NOT have in your kitchen

press profile homify
Cocina con Estilo, Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida Classic style kitchen Grey
We spend a lot of time talking about what you should have in your homes, but what about those cardinal sins that can ruin a perfectly curated space? How do you know what you need to avoid? By reading our articles, that's how! Today we are turning our attention to the kitchen and giving you a comprehensive list of items that should never be found in your food preparation area. Kitchen planners will be the first to agree with this list and we like to think that you'll see the logic too, so let's dive in and rectify those kitchen no-nos that you might already have in place!

1. Too many bowls of fruit.

Nobilia project 4 20mm Focus door in Glossy lacquered Ivory with a stainless steel handle
Eco German Kitchens

Nobilia project 4 20mm Focus door in Glossy lacquered Ivory with a stainless steel handle

Eco German Kitchens
Eco German Kitchens
Eco German Kitchens

They might look pretty, but unless you know you're going to eat all the fruit you have out on display, you run the risk of spoiling items smelling bad and attracting pests, such as flies and vermin, into your home. You really don't want that!

2. Vases on your kitchen island.

Cocina con Estilo, Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida
Silvina Lightowler—Diseño a medida

Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida
Silvina Lightowler—Diseño a medida
Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida

A kitchen island is meant to be a practical addition that extends the amount of workspace you have to use, not a pretty floral display area! There is a very real danger of you knocking vases off, if a rogue vegetable slice goes astray. 

3. Recipe books that you never use.

House in Belgrano, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

House in Belgrano

GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

Recipe books are a handy reference material, but if you start hoarding tomes that you never use,  you'll quickly loose large portions of cupboard and worktop space. Just keep the ones you use the most handy and archive the rest!

4. Any appliances you don't use regularly.

Piso en Palermo · Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura
Paula Herrero | Arquitectura

Bread makers, panini grills and stand mixers are all wonderfully handy, but don't leave them out on show unless you use them every day! They will simply swallow up your entire worktop and make it impossible to carry out basic food prep!

5. Knick knacks and clutter.

Stay Martinez, LLACAY arq
LLACAY arq

LLACAY arq
LLACAY arq
LLACAY arq

If it doesn't directly contribute to a pleasant and easy kitchen experience then it shouldn't be in there! That's the golden rule. Little cute ornaments are wonderful, but we've yet to find a viable excuse for having them in the kitchen.

6. Foods that you know you won't eat.

Bespoke oak larder
homify

Bespoke oak larder

homify
homify
homify

If you bought some exotic ingredients on a whim but have never used them and know that you never will, throw them out and don't replace them! There's no harm in sticking to what you know and like and you'll reclaim a lot of shelf space!

7. Family silverware!

Heart Of The Home, Gisbert Pöppler Architektur Interieur
Gisbert Pöppler Architektur Interieur

Gisbert Pöppler Architektur Interieur
Gisbert Pöppler Architektur Interieur
Gisbert Pöppler Architektur Interieur

If you have some fancy silverware, lucky you, but don't keep it out on display! Silver quickly tarnishes and needs re-polishing and even something as simple as pungent cooking odours could necessitate a spruce!

8. Too many plants.

Farbkollektionen für Schiebetüren, Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Plants are beautiful and many varieties really thrive in a kitchen environment, but don't go too overboard! It might be best to limit yourself to a few useful herbs to start with as they'll stick look amazing, but also serve a function. 

9. Random pots and pans that never get used.

Salon i kuchnia , ARTEMIA DESIGN
ARTEMIA DESIGN

ARTEMIA DESIGN
ARTEMIA DESIGN
ARTEMIA DESIGN

We all have our favourite saucepans and cooking pots and we rarely use any others, so let's just accept that and start storing the remainder of the rest elsewhere! It's good to have spares on hand, but if you don't ever seem to need them, then put them out of sight!

10. Newspapers and magazines.

Die Welt von Elfa, Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH
Elfa Deutschland GmbH

Your kitchen is a room that requires your full attention, otherwise accidents can and will happen, so try not to have reading material laying around. If you get distracted and have an accident, you know you'll have nobody else to blame!

11. An overload of food receptacles.

Proyecto decoración de un txoko tradicional en Getxo., Urbana Interiorismo
Urbana Interiorismo

Urbana Interiorismo
Urbana Interiorismo
Urbana Interiorismo

If you have collected a wealth of baskets, jugs and other 'handy' kitchen items, it might be time to have a clear out. Take whatever you don't use regularly to a charity shop or recycle it and enjoy having some extra storage space back!

12. Carpets!

Pippy oak kitchen
Churchwood Design

Pippy oak kitchen

Churchwood Design
Churchwood Design
Churchwood Design

They might look lovely, but carpets are not only a trip hazard, they are also a fabric accessory that will draw odours into the fibres and keep them there for all eternity! If you don't want a smelly, stain-covered accident waiting to happen in your kitchen, ditch the carpets!

13. Knives out on show.

HOME STAGING MIESZKANIA 68M² NA SPRZEDAŻ, Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design
Better Home Interior Design

We all have kitchen knives, but just for safety purposes, we really think they should live in a drawer, as apposed to out on display. This is doubly important if yours is a family home with inquisitive youngsters, as you can add safety measures to your drawers that make them impossible for little hands to open.

For more decorating advice, take a look at this Ideabook: What NOT to do when decorating your small bathroom.

9 bedroom decor mistakes to avoid at all costs
Are you guilty of any of these mistakes? 

