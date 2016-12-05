13 things you should NOT have in your kitchen

We spend a lot of time talking about what you should have in your homes, but what about those cardinal sins that can ruin a perfectly curated space? How do you know what you need to avoid? By reading our articles, that's how! Today we are turning our attention to the kitchen and giving you a comprehensive list of items that should never be found in your food preparation area. Kitchen planners will be the first to agree with this list and we like to think that you'll see the logic too, so let's dive in and rectify those kitchen no-nos that you might already have in place!