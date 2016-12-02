​5 depressing facades transformed beyond recognition

We can all agree that the first impression of a home comes from the facade. That is perhaps why designers pay so much attention to creating a stunning exterior, and why you always remember the good-looking house on your road. But for every beautiful-looking house, there is always a dowdy and shabby one that is past its prime. Lack of proper maintenance, weather, and no design sense can all contribute to a worn-down home. However, nothing is beyond salvage with the help of some clever design and innovative thinking.

If you're looking for inspiration to change the way people look at your home, check out these five amazing facades and their transformations!