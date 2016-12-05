This gloomy apartment becomes a family's dream home

Everyone has different requirements when renovating a house, as tastes vary wildly from person to person. Some might opt for a rich, luxurious look, while others prefer minimalist elegance. For a homeowner who likes simple but chic style, a slightly Bohemian look may appeal. With this in mind, we bring to you a beautifully remodelled residence in Italy which showcases a simple, stylish aesthetic with the occasional retro note. Undertaken by architects Atelier delle Verdure, the project is the creative makeover of an outdated apartment in fashionable Milan. Remodelled into a sleek and contemporary abode, this amazing project is sure to give us some great ideas! Let’s explore…
The renovation process has begun! The house looks rather sorry at this stage, but the design team has thoroughly examined the potential and is ready to transform the area.
The condition of the house was pretty bad, with crumbling, blotchy walls and a damaged floor. We look forward to seeing the new look!
What a charming makeover! The modern white walls team so well with the elegant wooden floor, and the entire area is well-lit and airy! The vibrant red wall is a stunning accent feature further enhanced by the beautiful, colourful picture. The stylish sofa in the background has a vintage appeal and makes us eager to see more!
The living area is a stylish combination of cool, elegant white and rich wooden tones, while red accent features strike a gorgeous contrast! The sofas look oh-so-comfortable and inviting, too.
The kitchen is a contemporary and functional space, boasting crisp white linear décor contrasted with different hues of natural wood, making a stylish impact. There is ample and efficient storage, and the appliances are stylish and trendy.
The white, brown and red colour palette is repeated in the children’s room, further enhanced by the inclusion of a blue wall to brighten up the space. The large window ensures an abundance of natural light and fresh air. It's a lovely space for little ones to play in!
The bathroom is an area of cool elegance in white and grey, with trendy white fittings and a slick finish. The three-colour hexagonal flooring has a retro touch, adding a dollop of pizzazz to this space.
Atelier delle Verdure have done an outstanding job of transforming an old apartment into a comfortable, simple and stylish home. For more makeover inspiration, check out The incredible transformation of 5 tiny bathrooms!