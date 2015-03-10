7 corridors, 7 personalities

Whether it's part of an entryway, or a connection between two different parts of a house or apartment, a corridor is an 'inbetween' or transitional space – it's not a room, it's not somewhere you sit and hang out; it's a place whose fundamental purpose is to be passed through on the way to somewhere else… but that doesn't mean you should forget about it, or ignore it when it comes to decorating. Indeed, because it's a transitional space, it's one that can be played with and modified precisely because nobody has any great expectations of it. If it's long and narrow, fun can be had with exploiting those lines to create cool visual effects; or you can open it out to create a platform for viewing the other rooms in the house. We've chosen seven corridors with seven very different personalities to show you what can be achieved. You'll never pass unthinking through a corridor again.