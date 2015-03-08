Shelving: From Bauhaus to your house

Although almost one hundred years have passed since the creation of the first Bauhaus, the principles established in this revolutionary design school, first at the hands of Walter Gropius and later by the guru of minimalism Mies van der Rohe, are still detectable in much of contemporary design.

Those ideas now seem almost normal, but when the Bauhaus was founded they represented a complete break with the then prevailing styles. The creators of the Bauhaus sought functionality over form, resulting in design without artifice; geometric and simple. Their ideas had a profound influence upon subsequent developments in art, architecture, graphic design, interior design, industrial design, and typography. Today we look at a variety to contemporary shelves by designers here on homify to show that the influence of the famous German design school is still readily traceable in modern furniture design.