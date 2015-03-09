A contemporary garden, and a balcony over the sea

As we mentioned this property is located in Bandol, high in the hills and it's south facing, giving it fabulous sun exposure and mild temperatures conducive to planting exotic trees such as palm and cactus . The property's wooden entrance gate is approached via a sweeping drive a stone wall in a Mediterranean style bordering it. Before Cottin's remodelling, this approach consisted of a slightly dirty peach-coloured concrete wall and crazy paving. The sandstone wall is far more in sympathy with the environment of Bandol, and the native olive trees are manifestations at Cottin's approach – which is to use plants and materials that are local to the area she's working in as much as possible.