Today, we're taking a look at a villa in Quinta do Lago, in Portugal's Algarve, whose interior has been carefully decorated by interiors outfitters Refelxões Contemporary Design. Refelxões is an interesting company – not only does it design interiors, it also sells the furniture and fittings that will go into those interiors. They stock a vast range of designer furniture and lighting from famous names such as Flexform, Vitra, Gervasoni, Meridiani, Rimadesio, Paola Lenti, Varenna Kitchens and Agape Bathrooms.

The company's specialty is contemporary furniture and 20th century design classics, and it's fascinating to observe how this furniture fits beautifully into the traditional villa style of this house to create a space that's cool and modern, yet totally luxurious.