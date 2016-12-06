6 dreamy loft apartments perfect for modern living

If you've ever dreamt of living in a converted loft, we have to give you fair warning that this article will make you want to even more! We've found six incredible spaces that make it look as fabulous as we've all long suspected it is and rather than just looking in one location, we've scoured the globe for the most beautiful examples. With their wide open spaces, clever use of natural light and effortlessly chic décor, all of these homes are at the top of our wish lists now and we think you'll see exactly why! We have to give credit to the amazing interior designers that curated each of these lofts though, as they have made the simple schemes simply pop and look chic beyond our comprehension!
Paris is known to be one of the style capitals in the world and this loft conversion certainly isn't going to question that! White structural elements literally melt into the background and provide a chic framework for the rest of the décor, which is wonderfully neutral and natural. The wooden flooring, in particular, look phenomenal and makes an open-plan space seem cohesive and connected. Divine!
From one fashion capital to another, we come to Milan! This loft is so stylish that it could be an exclusive art gallery! Dark wood flooring adds a wonderful contrast to the all-white scheme and eye-catching statement furniture really sets an elegant, chic tone. The mezzanine floor looks to be drenched in natural light, which makes it the perfect location for a bedroom and we are loving all those large plants that break up the white!
This loft home is fabulous for two reasons; it's trendy AND passive. Energy efficiency is big news in constriction right now, so with future-proof technology everywhere and clever self-sufficient energy resources throughout, this loft is something else! The materials palette here is beautiful, with black metalwork, natural wood and white all combining without any jarring connections and look at all the light here! What a dream!
The sweeping elegance of this loft space overwhelms you as soon as you look at it, thanks to a super smooth wooden floor and wonderful shaped ceiling. There's simply nothing angular about this loft, with curves reigning supreme and pockets of light being created by perfect window placement. The proportions are fantastic too, so if you ever thought loft living might be a bit cramped, think again!
Bologna is certainly looking beautiful from where we're standing, as this modest and modern loft apartment is absolutely stunning! Yet again, we see that almost uniform palette of white and wood throughout, but it never gets stale does it? Instead of contrasting black metal here, we see soft grey tones, which blend with the pale wood floor effortlessly and just look how well the open-plan layout works here! We certainly wouldn't mind our office being so close to the kitchen as we'd be able to reach the coffee more easily!
Well apparently not every loft conversion has to be filled with natural pale wood and white walls! This striking home look phenomenal with a dark wood frame and even a boxed off sleeping pod! The way the natural light dances in this space is a work of art and envelops the whole home in a warm, inviting hug that we know we'd want on our dream home. What a way to combine modern aesthetics with some traditional materials!
