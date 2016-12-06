6 dreamy loft apartments perfect for modern living

Well apparently not every loft conversion has to be filled with natural pale wood and white walls! This striking home look phenomenal with a dark wood frame and even a boxed off sleeping pod! The way the natural light dances in this space is a work of art and envelops the whole home in a warm, inviting hug that we know we'd want on our dream home. What a way to combine modern aesthetics with some traditional materials!

For more amazing home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: A 39sqm loft turned into a dream home.