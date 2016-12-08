How to arrange your hallway? 12 inspiring ideas!

If you're focussing all your attention on your main living spaces and not taking the time to make your hallway something really special too, you could be missing a trick! The first area that guests see, not to mention the space that welcomes you home after a long day, your hallway is a great place to inject some serious style. Just ask any interior designer and they'll tell you the same thing! To help you make more of your hallway, we've come up with some great ideas that will inject serious style and personality, so take a look now and see which might work with your wider home aesthetic!
In a smaller hallway, nothing looks as good as a whole wall of mirrors! Not only do they add valuable perceived space, but also help you to know that you look picture perfect before you walk out the door!
Don't you just love the pared back look that exposed bricks add to a space? They somehow manage to look rustic and contemporary, all at the same time, not to mention beautiful. So perfect for a hallway!
Art is never a bad thing to have on display in your home, but so many people save it all for bedrooms and living rooms! Buck the trend by adding some statement pieces to your hallway!
For a simple but elegant home entrance, less really can be more, if you embrace a minimalist theme. Simple, natural colours and functional furniture always look unfussy and fantastic!
Did you know that grey is set to become THE colour for interior design in 2017? Well it is and we can't think of a better colour for your hallway! Neutral, high-end and easy to accessorise, it's a great choice.
Don't think that your front door only has to look good from outside the house, as with some bold colour, it will have an amazing impact on you hallway too! This blue door feels so daring and exciting.
If you have a sideboard in your hallway that doesn't really have the impact you want it to, how about taking on a quick and easy upcycling project to make it more exciting? You'll know that nobody has the same hallway as you, which is an added bonus.
When you really want to set the tone for the rest of your home, a hallway that looks to have been designed by royal appointment is a fantastic idea! Red velvet, gilded mirrors and gold everywhere looks so luxurious!
For a simpler, more laid back hallway that organically flows into other rooms, natural wood is a dream material. Inherently warm and comforting, you'll really feel at home as soon as you walk into a wood-filled hallway.
If you love extreme sports, we don't see anything wrong with displaying your affinity, loud and proud in your hallway! Snowboards, skateboards and bicycles all look amazing hung on a wall and are within easy reach if you get the urge to go play!
Family is the most important thing in the world, so display your loved ones on a hallway wall, in a gallery layout. What a superb way to always have the people you love close by!
For a hallway with serious impact, why not open-plan it, so it literally flows into your wider living space? You'll need a team of professionals to make this happen, but it is seriously worth it!
