The creative apartment full of low-cost ideas

Is this not the most adorable kitchen that you've ever seen? Baby blue candy-striped walls add such a sense of whimsy and fun to this space and helps to keep the cabinets looking chic and minimalist. The little blue accents everywhere are subtle enough to not overpower the room and really keep all eyes on that amazing wall!

What a cacophony of incredible styles and patterns! If you really enjoyed the variety here, take a look at this Ideabook: 12 examples of incredible wallpaper.