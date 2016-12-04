Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Kitchens with islands: 10 fantastic ideas!

Justwords Justwords
Veramonte I, Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Eclectic style kitchen
Loading admin actions …

The kitchen island has often been viewed as a luxurious addition that is both modern and classic in its appeal. If you have enough space in your kitchen, it makes sense to expand things with a kitchen island that can serve as a cozy dining space, or double up as a workspace or prep station. Whatever the end goal, this addition is one that needs to be installed with a lot of thought, in terms of space available, layout, textures and the function of the island. To help you do this, we bring you 10 super helpful tips on installing the best kitchen island to suit you and your family!

​1. Positioning and size

E2 KITCHEN arQing Minimalist kitchen
arQing

E2 KITCHEN

arQing
arQing
arQing

Since your island will function as a place to prepare food, make sure you fit the kitchen with a sturdy surface and proper lights. Hanging sources of light work brilliantly since they illuminate the area very well and throw light on the food – which makes sense whether you are eating or cooking it.

​2. Granite as the main element

Casa entre Arboles, Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto Modern kitchen
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto

Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto
Enrique Cabrera Arquitecto

Granite is definitely the star of this kitchen, instantly adding character and style to the space. The stony surfaces of the earthy grainy-looking granite contrast very well with the white walls, allowing the light to bounce around.

​3. Unique and multipurpose

Cocinas Modernas, Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo & Diseño Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo & Diseño Modern kitchen
Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo &amp; Diseño

Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo & Diseño
Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo &amp; Diseño
Citlali Villarreal Interiorismo & Diseño

This unique tiered island is becoming a common feature in many modern kitchens, doubling as a breakfast nook where food can be prepared and homework can also be completed.

​4. Colour me vibrant

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

This vibrant addition to the simple and open kitchen counter is one that makes the space look stylish, adding a pop of happiness in the predominantly white and grey space. The cabinets behind wear a matching hue as well!

​5. All-encompassing

Veramonte I, Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos Eclectic style kitchen
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos

Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos
Sobrado + Ugalde Arquitectos

This golden and black kitchen features a sleek black counter with wooden stools. The bar and kitchen come together in this space for a hardworking statement which also makes for ease of entertaining.

6. A linear partition

VILLAS DOCE LUX, Adagio Arquitectos Adagio Arquitectos Minimalist kitchen
Adagio Arquitectos

Adagio Arquitectos
Adagio Arquitectos
Adagio Arquitectos

This slim and narrow space gets a partition, with the help of the long island and its speckled marble counter top. On either side one can find areas for the kitchen and the dining room, respectively.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Recycling posts

Casa Basaltica, grupoarquitectura grupoarquitectura Minimalist kitchen
grupoarquitectura

grupoarquitectura
grupoarquitectura
grupoarquitectura

This island is a special one, combining functions like water collection and waste recycling in neat niches built into its surface and sides. This makes it a one-stop shop for all cooking needs.

8. ​A square-shaped island

Kupuri , BR ARQUITECTOS BR ARQUITECTOS Tropical style kitchen
BR ARQUITECTOS

BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS
BR ARQUITECTOS

This square-shaped island can fit neatly into your space—if you have plenty of it, much like this large and open kitchen. The doors and windows make for an even more expansive vibe, so that the counter does not clutter the space visually.

9. ​Solid good looks

interiores, Gama Elite Gama Elite Eclectic style kitchen
Gama Elite

Gama Elite
Gama Elite
Gama Elite

The chrome hues of this kitchen are perfect for the block of stone that adorns the countertop of the island. This makes it a rather durable and solid addition to the neutral-hued space.

10. Homely vibes

Casa GC55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style kitchen
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

This kitchen shows how an island can work perfectly even in a small space – serving as a place to cook, prep and even store things. The combination of the wooden seats and marble surface works beautifully with the patterned floor tiles, lending a more traditional homely look to the space. The designer, however, does not forget to make the scene modern, even adding a steel fridge and pretty designer lights.

For more kitchen inspiration, take a look at: 14 easy ways to have a modern kitchen!

10 low-cost ways to upgrade your home - in a day!
Which of these kitchen islands would you pick?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks