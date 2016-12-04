Kitchens with islands: 10 fantastic ideas!

This kitchen shows how an island can work perfectly even in a small space – serving as a place to cook, prep and even store things. The combination of the wooden seats and marble surface works beautifully with the patterned floor tiles, lending a more traditional homely look to the space. The designer, however, does not forget to make the scene modern, even adding a steel fridge and pretty designer lights.

