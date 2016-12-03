A small apartment that will leave your mouth open

If we said 'comfort, elegance and style', the first thing that might come into your head is a beautiful Parisian apartment. But if we said there is a small apartment of 22 square meters that is also comfortable, elegant and stylish, would you still believe us?

Today we approach a charming reconstruction by decorator Marion Rocher who created a beautiful studio that prioritises the optimisation of space and storage, but also gives a comfortable chamber area, located on the mezzanine. This is a studio flat which brings all the comfort, style and efficiency you need. But how can this be achieved in such a small space? Well, you're about to find out!