A small apartment that will leave your mouth open

If we said 'comfort, elegance and style', the first thing that might come into your head is a beautiful Parisian apartment. But if we said there is a small apartment of 22 square meters that is also comfortable, elegant and stylish, would you still believe us?
Today we approach a charming reconstruction by decorator Marion Rocher who created a beautiful studio that prioritises the optimisation of space and storage, but also gives a comfortable chamber area, located on the mezzanine. This is a studio flat which brings all the comfort, style and efficiency you need. But how can this be achieved in such a small space? Well, you're about to find out!
The main idea of the project was to maximise space and to build a studio that also meets the basic needs of housing, which includes having a place to sleep, of course. With this in mind, a mezzanine was adopted to encompass a stylish bedroom area. It can be seen that although steps are necessary, they do not detract from the space to any great degree. In fact we can see some storage cabinets have been combined with a table top in which a monitor has been placed. We could easily have flower pots, ornaments or a bigger television positioned here.
While the idea was to re-design and adapt to specific needs, the charm of the apartment is maintained by the old wooden beams preserved as parquet floor, giving it a cozy feel in great contrast to the black and white base colours that carry through the feel of elegance.
In the kitchen, while respecting the range of aforementioned colours, grey dominates the atmosphere, even on the floor. The use of grey here (as a monochrome), far from being dull, adds a certain smooth style to the room. All the necessary, requirements of a kitchen are here. Some items are kept on small shelves for storage purposes and also as a decorative feature. Others are kept hidden within the grey furniture, such as the refrigerator.
The bathroom, despite being small, has all the amenities of a larger bathroom. The colour black predominates on the walls, giving a touch of elegance and modernity. The tiny, square-pattern tiles are a real stroke of genius, playing with your spacial awareness so that you might not notice the actual size of the room. The tiles also give a boost of originality and personality. The truth is, we love the design of this bathroom!
This bathroom would not be complete without the chrome tin box lighting and the contrast of the pure white sink and bath tub which are always a hit when surrounded by black. Note the the shower and chrome faucets which add such elegance and class to the environment.
The living room features some pretty quirky contrasts; black and white again dominate, but this time details of colour burst out to create an eclectic and modern finish. We love the striped, multi-coloured cushion on the sofa. It gives the complete black of the couch a necessary shock of life! Small tables that overlap are a great resource in small apartments, but not everything is modern. Have a look at the antique table which combines perfectly with the Venetian mirror, floor and wooden beams.
In this apartment everything has been created to complement something else. Windows framed in black border the important view of the small terrace, imbuing our scene with vibrant colour and style. Take a look at some more living rooms ideas.
In Paris, as in any big city, outdoor space is a luxury. And this balcony is no exception. Here we have a small terrace, maximised to create a Zen-friendly environment in which to spend time on the most glorious days. The choice of perennials as a border to the artificial grass ensures a year-round environment of beauty and life. This designer took advantage of the outdoors by adding furniture to match the quirky touches of the interior. Fuchsia and violet burst into life on a little balcony that is not lacking anything!
For more ideas on making your home a little oasis, check out 8 tricks to keep your home cool and fresh all year round.