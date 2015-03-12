homify 360°: Kindergarten Kristiansand, Norderstedt

Creating a space with children in mind can be one of the most challenging, but most potentially inventive, experiences in working in design. In shaping any interior, whatever the specific brief, the goal is always to create something that looks great but is also wholly functional. That’s still the aim when working with areas meant for children, of course; but there is an added difficulty that stems from the fact that children, and very young ones in particular, use space in totally different ways to the ones we’re probably more used to thinking about. Not only that, most have a set of aesthetic ideals and tastes that is completely unlike those possessed by adults. Small children are usually drawn to bright colours, and it often doesn’t particularly matter to them how well those colours work with each other or with their surroundings.

That’s why any space that succeeds in balancing all these conflicting factors – in being visually appealing to both adults and children, while showing careful consideration of the way children interact with the world around them – can be considered a true triumph of design. This German kindergarten, designed by Mjuka, is an example of just such a triumph.