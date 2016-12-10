Your browser is out-of-date.

A cleverly designed family home—with floor plans included!

Justwords Justwords
HAUS FALKENSEE I, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Haus Falkensee I is a stylish and spacious country home designed by the architects at Muller’s Office. This double-storied residence comes with open and bright living quarters, and is surrounded by verdant and well-kept gardens. The interiors are mostly done up in white and light shades of wood for an airy and lightweight look. Glass windows and large terraces ensure that the inhabitants get to embrace nature’s beauty throughout the day. The kitchen is a vibrant surprise, while the staircase is a designer affair entirely. Let's explore more in pictures!

Impressive structure

HAUS FALKENSEE I, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Country style houses
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

The large and sprawling house exudes countryside and classic charm, thanks to the gently sloping roofs and soft neutral hues on the exterior walls. Plenty of tall glass windows set in sleek white frames ensure that the interiors stay flooded with sunlight during the day. A sleek wooden deck runs around the building and offers ample scope for relaxing in the evenings or on weekends. The fresh green lawn is perfect for active kids who want to run around.

A different view

HAUS FALKENSEE I, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Country style houses
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

Here’s a look at the side of the house which is partially concealed by lush and tall trees. The floor-to-ceiling glazing on this side gives you a subtle peek into the beautiful staircase inside. It is also evident that the property is situated in a wooden area, far from the bustle of the city.

Bright and cheerful dining

HAUS FALKENSEE I, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Country style kitchen
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

The dining space overlooks the lush green backyard, thanks to the sleek glass doors which bring in fresh air when kept open. Trendy black chairs surround a simple wooden table for pleasurable mealtimes, while the open kitchen wows with its splashes of sunny yellow.

The way up

HAUS FALKENSEE I, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Country style dining room
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

Just a little way off the dining space begins the beautifully winding staircase that takes you upstairs. With sleek wooden steps and neat white balustrades, the stairway looks so lightweight and refreshing!

Gorgeous design

HAUS FALKENSEE I, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

Now you get to take a better look at how the stairway appears from upstairs. Composed of light-hued wooden steps and pure white railings, it looks like a swirl of flavoured ice-cream! The smoothness of the design is stunning.

Outdoor pleasures

HAUS FALKENSEE I, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Country style balcony, veranda & terrace
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

The large and airy terrace upstairs features a cosy wooden floor and sleek glass and metal balustrades for a contemporary look. The stylish recliners wait for you to relax under the stars, breathe in fresh air and admire the abundant greenery. Folding glass doors open up the interiors to the terrace, and enables adequate ventilation.

First floor plan

HAUS FALKENSEE I, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Country style houses
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

You can clearly see from this floor plan how the house comes with spacious common areas like the living, dining and kitchen. There are two entrances and ample space has been devoted to the bedroom and bathroom as well.

Second floor plan

HAUS FALKENSEE I, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Country style houses
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

The second floor comprises of large bedrooms and bathrooms, and a spacious seating zone which opens up to the terrace and balcony on either side.

Inspired by this elegant and modern country house? Here’s another you're sure to love: The coolest container house you'll ever see.

The best modern apartments in 10 projects
Has this family home inspired you?

