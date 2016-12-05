A simple apartment with seriously clever design

There is a certain visceral pleasure some of us experience when exploring a neutral home with impossibly fine, precise details. These kinds of homes are immaculate, highly organised and often quite minimal. When you pair these qualities with all the warmth and cosiness of Nordic style furnishings, you know that here is a home with a very broad appeal.

Today we will explore one such home. It's a two level home designed by architect Dom Arquitectura and its prime feature is a very interesting minimalist staircase with a quarter turn landing. We will focus on the interiors today, so let's get this tour started…