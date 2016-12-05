A simple apartment with seriously clever design

There is a certain visceral pleasure some of us experience when exploring a neutral home with impossibly fine, precise details. These kinds of homes are immaculate, highly organised and often quite minimal. When you pair these qualities with all the warmth and cosiness of Nordic style furnishings, you know that here is a home with a very broad appeal.
Today we will explore one such home. It's a two level home designed by architect Dom Arquitectura and its prime feature is a very interesting minimalist staircase with a quarter turn landing. We will focus on the interiors today, so let's get this tour started…
The living room has a classic neutral colour theme that is very peaceful. There is a huge amount of seating space, but it doesn't overwhelm the relatively modestly sized living room. This is primarily because the sofas are a calming, cool grey hue. Many people shy away from a minimalist interior because they are worried about a lack of warmth. In this regard, lots of wooden elements are always a good choice. They are neutral and add lots of natural variation to the room. They are also the perfect accompaniment to white. Have a good look at the staircase before we examine it in more detail.
The staircase is composed in two parts. The first rise of stairs has a solid stringer board—that is the structure that supports the steps. After the quarter landing, it transforms into a more minimalist design as the risers disappear and all we have are the treads mounted directly into the wall. But the most striking element here is the beautifully precise meeting point between the wooden treads and the white edges. We love the white wall lights too. Finally, a staircase design like this is generally a little safer than a single flight of stairs because the turn can break a fall.
The kitchen has the perfect little Nordic style dining area. It's a very cute little kitchen with a slightly rustic feel. This is largely due to the wooden backsplash and chunky wooden elements. Note how the low hanging pendant light really defines the dining area.
Minimalist rustic designs are generally very suitable for the bedroom decor. That's because they tend to be quite calming. Here we have a good example of how the bedroom headboard can double as a decorative element too. It has a gentle, inset light that emits a calming glow and provides space for a wall-mounted light. This ties the few elements together and helps avoid that cluttered look. Finally, check out the built-in white cupboard on the right. It's a standard essential in a home like this.
The good thing about a neutral base is that it can be very flexible. It can be kept current over the years with just a few changes in the accent colours. Here, we can also see how beautifully it can be adapted to a child's bedroom. The soft glow of the minimalist bedroom light is very calming and the cool green accent colours add a bright and cheerful aspect. Nordic style interiors are very much about comfort, so the deep white rug and soft bean bags are commonly seen with this look.
The bathroom is perfectly suitable for a small family. There are his and hers basins, together with a simple combination of closed and open storage. In any small or medium sized bathroom it's usually best to make the mirror large like this. This kind of frameless mirror also provides a nice little space in which to hide LED lights so they create that gentle glow.
