12 cheap building materials for a low-cost home

It's beautifully easy to miss a budget-friendly modern home these days. That's because some of the cheapest constructions are the most forward-thinking ones. Newer technologies provide the opportunity for a more streamlined construction process that saves in the cost of the materials, transportation and installation. There are new ideas in the world of recycled and upcycled materials too.

Whatever style you love, it's always good to remember that newer constructions are generally much smarter than older homes when it comes to energy efficiency. So although some may cost a little more in the short term, the running costs are generally far lower. So, let's check out 12 cheap building materials perfect for a low-cost home!