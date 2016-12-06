A marvellous house for families with children

Family homes need to be incredibly flexible. These are homes in which to build a history, so the basic design needs to accommodate the needs of a changing family over many years.

In design terms, this means that a good family home will need to accommodate the needs of a several people with quite a wide age range. Perhaps the parents want an impressive exterior, but they also want a very friendly and cosy interior that's welcoming for small children. The communal living spaces should also have a good open flow, but also allow the parents to enjoy a little quiet time. And finally, outdoor areas are an absolute must in a big family home because they are great for creating lots of opportunities for bonding activities with loved ones.

So it's more than satisfying when we come across a family home where all these elements have been considered. It's best to explain in pictures, so let's start a photo tour. Also, we must add that the beautiful lighting in this project comes to us courtesy of lighting designers Licht Design.