A marvellous house for families with children

Family homes need to be incredibly flexible. These are homes in which to build a history, so the basic design needs to accommodate the needs of a changing family over many years.
In design terms, this means that a good family home will need to accommodate the needs of a several people with quite a wide age range. Perhaps the parents want an impressive exterior, but they also want a very friendly and cosy interior that's welcoming for small children. The communal living spaces should also have a good open flow, but also allow the parents to enjoy a little quiet time. And finally, outdoor areas are an absolute must in a big family home because they are great for creating lots of opportunities for bonding activities with loved ones.
So it's more than satisfying when we come across a family home where all these elements have been considered. It's best to explain in pictures, so let's start a photo tour. Also, we must add that the beautiful lighting in this project comes to us courtesy of lighting designers Licht Design.
The large, two-level home is set on a flat cleared site and has a good open garage. With this kind of home, the facade can easily appear huge and rather lacking in warmth. But here we can see how the architects have avoided this by breaking up the length of concrete walls with rich golden timber. It adds a whole lot of warmth to the exterior and disguises that corner with no window at all.
The home has a covered entertaining area that fits quite neatly within the compact building site. This cuts down on additional construction costs. The broad sheltered terrace area also adds some interest to the rear facade. This landscaping would be perfect for those who want a neat and low-maintenance outdoor area. The lawn would also be perfect for outdoor games.
Beyond the staircase here is the entrance. Although this view takes in the open plan layout of the lower floor, it also gives us a glimpse of how the major traffic ways have been organised. Visitors can enter the home and head directly to the upstairs area without disturbing those in the dining room and living room. At the same time, the staircase has been designed without risers, so it's not totally isolated either. Natural light flows from the front to the back of the home, giving the ground floor a big, abundant feel.
The living room is partially separated from the kitchen/dining area with a stone feature wall. This, together with the pale wooden floorboards creates a good neutral base on which to build a vibrant decor. Natural materials work well with a huge range of themes so they can usually many rounds of decorating without looking dated.
From this angle we can also see the entrance to the terrace or patio. This is a living area that is sure to withstand a lot of comings and goings so it has a good open flow. At the same time, the dividing wall does cut it off somewhat from the kitchen. The constant noise and clatter of a kitchen can easily make even the most tolerant person feel drained after a while. This kind of semi open-plan layout is increasingly popular.
The modern rustic theme is an excellent choice for a family home. It allows the family to enjoy a streamlined, easy style of facilities, while also creating space for the warmth of the rustic look. Here we can see how a chunky wooden dining table and some stylish pendant lights bridge the gap.
The kitchen is the heart and soul of most family homes, so it needs to be quite open and social. Of course, it also needs a lot of storage space. This simple modern white kitchen meets all these needs. A big broad kitchen island keeps the chef looking outwards towards to living areas so isolation isn't a problem. There is also lots of bench space so others can help!
The loveliest thing about a peaked roof is that it gives the interiors an instant cosy ambiance. This is particularly suited to the more private areas of the home. The master bedroom we see here has few furnishings or decorations. But the sharp inclination of the roof gives it a certain homely polish.
No family home tour is complete without a child's bedroom. This one is finished in super hot pink. It's not a theme that will suit older children, but the wooden floors and classic design of the room will always tie this bedroom to the rest of the home.
If you love the peaked roof in the bedroom, have a look at Dream attics: 9 inspiring examples.