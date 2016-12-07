A brilliantly space-efficient narrow home

Today we're heading to Japan to explore a newly built narrow home with a completely unique glass corridor. The building site is just 42sqm, but the architects, Fujiwarramuro, have managed to create a two-level home of nearly 49sqm.

It was built for a gentleman who lives alone so there wasn't the need for much privacy within the home itself. But, as usual, when working with a small space, it was important to create a sense of lightness. This is where the glass central area comes into play. It provides a huge amount of illumination without intruding on the floor space at all. But really, the practical benefits are just an aside with a home like this. It's the stunning modern shapes and unique glass design that really demands attention. Let's go inside!