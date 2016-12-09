Your browser is out-of-date.

9 space-maximising tricks we've learned from tiny homes

April Kennedy April Kennedy
homify Modern style bedroom
Small houses are the place to look for sneaky and innovative ways to make the most of your home. This is because the very difficulty of designing a small home commonly drives interior designers and decorators to fine hone their instincts and look for the most creative solutions.

So today we have gathered up some of the most gorgeous small homes we have found. They also, happen to showcase just 9 innovative tricks we've learned from small homes. Some will be new to our readers while others have been around a while. Whatever your perspective, we bet they'll inspire you anew!

1. Sliding doors save space

PARIS 8, blackStones blackStones Scandinavian style living room
blackStones

blackStones
blackStones
blackStones

Sliding doors can give a home a very streamlined, minimalist look. They also save a lot of space.

2. A big sheer curtain will make the window appear larger

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

In a big, bright home it's easy to forget just how important it is to make the most of your windows. A big sheer curtain that runs on either side and from wall to ceiling, will turn the window into a real feature in the room.

3. A nightstand isn't totally necessary

УДОБНОЕ ЖИЛОЕ ПРОСТРАНСТВО НА 35 КВАДРАТАХ — РЕАЛЬНОСТЬ ИЛИ ВЫМЫСЕЛ? ДИЗАЙН-ПРОЕКТ СТУДИИ В ПОДМОСКОВЬЕ, Volkovs studio Volkovs studio Scandinavian style bedroom
Volkovs studio

Volkovs studio
Volkovs studio
Volkovs studio

A nightstand or bedside table is NOT an absolute must in the bedroom. Mount the lights on the walls or ceilings and consider a wall mounted table or even a deep bedroom headboard to act as a shelf.

4. Mirrors matter

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Mirrors don't just create reflections, they also make a small place appear large. Just make sure it reflects an attractive view.

5. A small space can be utterly luxurious

homify Modern wine cellar
homify

homify
homify
homify

A small or medium sized home can be every big as luxurious as a larger home. The secret lies in the fittings. Check out this little corner drinks cabinet for inspiration.

6. The staircase can double as storage space

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Staircases don't need to start at floor level. It's always possible to mount them on a landing that doubles as extra storage space.

7. There is always more storage space if you search hard enough

Fresh apartments, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Minimalist style bathroom
Polygon arch&amp;des

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

There is wasted storage space in every single home. All you need to do is look at your spaces anew. Start with the corners and walls!

8. A glass floor will allow light to flow freely throughout the house

ガラス越しの月や光を楽しむ家, 藤原・室 建築設計事務所 藤原・室 建築設計事務所 Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
藤原・室　建築設計事務所

藤原・室　建築設計事務所
藤原・室　建築設計事務所
藤原・室　建築設計事務所

Windows don't necessarily need to be relegated to the walls. Perhaps you could add a glass floor to allow the light from area to illuminate another.

9. Pendant lights define the dining space

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

An open-plan living area can be beautifully zoned with the clever placement of pendant lights. They work particularly well over the dining table.

For more home ideas, have a look at Dream attics: 9 inspiring examples.

The creative apartment full of low-cost ideas
Which of these ideas will you adapt to your home?

