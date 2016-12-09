9 space-maximising tricks we've learned from tiny homes

Small houses are the place to look for sneaky and innovative ways to make the most of your home. This is because the very difficulty of designing a small home commonly drives interior designers and decorators to fine hone their instincts and look for the most creative solutions.

So today we have gathered up some of the most gorgeous small homes we have found. They also, happen to showcase just 9 innovative tricks we've learned from small homes. Some will be new to our readers while others have been around a while. Whatever your perspective, we bet they'll inspire you anew!