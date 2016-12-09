9 space-maximising tricks we've learned from tiny homes

Small houses are the place to look for sneaky and innovative ways to make the most of your home. This is because the very difficulty of designing a small home commonly drives interior designers and decorators to fine hone their instincts and look for the most creative solutions.
So today we have gathered up some of the most gorgeous small homes we have found. They also, happen to showcase just 9 innovative tricks we've learned from small homes. Some will be new to our readers while others have been around a while. Whatever your perspective, we bet they'll inspire you anew!
Sliding doors can give a home a very streamlined, minimalist look. They also save a lot of space.
In a big, bright home it's easy to forget just how important it is to make the most of your windows. A big sheer curtain that runs on either side and from wall to ceiling, will turn the window into a real feature in the room.
A nightstand or bedside table is NOT an absolute must in the bedroom. Mount the lights on the walls or ceilings and consider a wall mounted table or even a deep bedroom headboard to act as a shelf.
Mirrors don't just create reflections, they also make a small place appear large. Just make sure it reflects an attractive view.
A small or medium sized home can be every big as luxurious as a larger home. The secret lies in the fittings. Check out this little corner drinks cabinet for inspiration.
Staircases don't need to start at floor level. It's always possible to mount them on a landing that doubles as extra storage space.
There is wasted storage space in every single home. All you need to do is look at your spaces anew. Start with the corners and walls!
Windows don't necessarily need to be relegated to the walls. Perhaps you could add a glass floor to allow the light from area to illuminate another.
An open-plan living area can be beautifully zoned with the clever placement of pendant lights. They work particularly well over the dining table.
