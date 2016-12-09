Your browser is out-of-date.

10 sliding doors that make small spaces look beautiful

J. Utah—homify J. Utah—homify
Sliding Wardrobe Doors, Sliding Wardrobes World Ltd Sliding Wardrobes World Ltd Sliding doors
As we know only too well, small houses come with limited floor space. So what kind of things can you do to maximise your available space? A creative idea is to install sliding doors instead of swing doors.

Sliding doors act as a wonderful partition between indoor zones. They look beautiful, and also give a certain distinct something to your home, both inside and out. If you think sliding doors are only for wardrobes in the bedroom, then the following suggestions may change your mind and give a fresh outlook to your established notions of interior design!

1. Frosted glass bathroom door

Sliding frameless glass doors Ion Glass Sliding doors Glass
Ion Glass

Sliding frameless glass doors

Ion Glass
Ion Glass
Ion Glass

Frosted glass surrounds this bathing area, while at the same time retaining privacy. It does not drown the sense of space, but also allows light to pass through and fill the room. To make sure you get it right when designing your bathroom, have a look at this helpful Ideabook.

2. Outdoor terrace with small sliding door

Sliding Folding doors GK Architects Ltd Sliding doors
GK Architects Ltd

Sliding Folding doors

GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd

Here we have a small sliding door connecting the living room with the outdoor terrace. Although these are two separate spaces, there is a sense of continuity when the doors are open. The large glass surface area ensures the overall space is bright.

3. Coloured sliding door

West London house, Viewport Studio Viewport Studio Sliding doors
Viewport Studio

West London house

Viewport Studio
Viewport Studio
Viewport Studio

If your family has children, or you simply like to make bold design statements, then consider using block colours or even a painted scene on the sliding doors, to add real character to the home. Can you imagine a landscape painting that gives the room a giant feature wall when the doors are closed?

This might be something you could call in a desinger to help with!

4. Sliding wardrobe door

Sliding Wardrobe Doors, Sliding Wardrobes World Ltd Sliding Wardrobes World Ltd Sliding doors
Sliding Wardrobes World Ltd

Sliding Wardrobe Doors

Sliding Wardrobes World Ltd
Sliding Wardrobes World Ltd
Sliding Wardrobes World Ltd

Sometimes ladies (and gents too) simply have too many items of clothing. In this case, a huge walk-in closet is indispensable. A beautiful white flower pattern decorates this closet door. Elegant and noble, this certainly has a touch of refinement about it.

5. Sliding blackboard door

Haus Hoffmann Hamburg, and8 Architekten Aisslinger + Bracht and8 Architekten Aisslinger + Bracht Sliding doors
and8 Architekten Aisslinger + Bracht

and8 Architekten Aisslinger + Bracht
and8 Architekten Aisslinger + Bracht
and8 Architekten Aisslinger + Bracht

Be creative—use a blackboard as a sliding door! It's playful too. Why not write a romantic message so that your partner feels your love when they slide open the door in the morning?

6. Country-style sliding doors

Klassisches Landhaus mit Stil und Charme, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Sliding doors
Beinder Schreinerei &amp; Wohndesign GmbH

Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH
Beinder Schreinerei &amp; Wohndesign GmbH
Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH

A classic country-style white door. This effective boundary between the kitchen and dining room creates a huge sense of space, or equally, it could be used to block out the sounds and smells of a bustling cooking quarter.

7. Translucent living room door

Soggiorno accogliente , LANGOLO HOME LIVING LANGOLO HOME LIVING Sliding doors
LANGOLO HOME LIVING

LANGOLO HOME LIVING
LANGOLO HOME LIVING
LANGOLO HOME LIVING

This translucent living room door is the perfect way to cater for a small living zone. Homeowners are able to pull the doors closed on occasions where they might want some private space, or leave open plan, as would be beneficial in a social gathering or party.

8. Mirror sliding door

Quinta do Lago, Cheryl Tarbuck Design Cheryl Tarbuck Design Modern dressing room
Cheryl Tarbuck Design

Quinta do Lago

Cheryl Tarbuck Design
Cheryl Tarbuck Design
Cheryl Tarbuck Design

This narrow room cleverly employs the reflection of the mirror door to increase the overall sense of space. This is a fantastic trick for small dwellings or hobbit-sized rooms!

9. Multi-faceted sliding door

PARIS 17 29m², blackStones blackStones Sliding doors
blackStones

blackStones
blackStones
blackStones

Pulling the door halfway across allows natural light to flood the room, while at the same time keeping part of the bedroom hidden, offering some privacy in the sleeping area.

10. Glass panel sliding doors

homify Sliding doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

If your living room has only one side open to outside light, then you could choose to create glass panels in the sliding door, doubling your available daytime illumination. It also gives an increased sense of space in the room, improving the vista.

9 space-maximising tricks we've learned from tiny homes
Which room in your house could you improve by fitting sliding doors?

