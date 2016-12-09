10 sliding doors that make small spaces look beautiful

As we know only too well, small houses come with limited floor space. So what kind of things can you do to maximise your available space? A creative idea is to install sliding doors instead of swing doors.

Sliding doors act as a wonderful partition between indoor zones. They look beautiful, and also give a certain distinct something to your home, both inside and out. If you think sliding doors are only for wardrobes in the bedroom, then the following suggestions may change your mind and give a fresh outlook to your established notions of interior design!