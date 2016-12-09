10 sliding doors that make small spaces look beautiful

As we know only too well, small houses come with limited floor space. So what kind of things can you do to maximise your available space? A creative idea is to install sliding doors instead of swing doors.
Sliding doors act as a wonderful partition between indoor zones. They look beautiful, and also give a certain distinct something to your home, both inside and out. If you think sliding doors are only for wardrobes in the bedroom, then the following suggestions may change your mind and give a fresh outlook to your established notions of interior design!
Frosted glass surrounds this bathing area, while at the same time retaining privacy. It does not drown the sense of space, but also allows light to pass through and fill the room. To make sure you get it right when designing your bathroom, have a look at this helpful Ideabook.
Here we have a small sliding door connecting the living room with the outdoor terrace. Although these are two separate spaces, there is a sense of continuity when the doors are open. The large glass surface area ensures the overall space is bright.
If your family has children, or you simply like to make bold design statements, then consider using block colours or even a painted scene on the sliding doors, to add real character to the home. Can you imagine a landscape painting that gives the room a giant feature wall when the doors are closed?
This might be something you could call in a desinger to help with!
Sometimes ladies (and gents too) simply have too many items of clothing. In this case, a huge walk-in closet is indispensable. A beautiful white flower pattern decorates this closet door. Elegant and noble, this certainly has a touch of refinement about it.
Be creative—use a blackboard as a sliding door! It's playful too. Why not write a romantic message so that your partner feels your love when they slide open the door in the morning?
A classic country-style white door. This effective boundary between the kitchen and dining room creates a huge sense of space, or equally, it could be used to block out the sounds and smells of a bustling cooking quarter.
This translucent living room door is the perfect way to cater for a small living zone. Homeowners are able to pull the doors closed on occasions where they might want some private space, or leave open plan, as would be beneficial in a social gathering or party.
This narrow room cleverly employs the reflection of the mirror door to increase the overall sense of space. This is a fantastic trick for small dwellings or hobbit-sized rooms!
Pulling the door halfway across allows natural light to flood the room, while at the same time keeping part of the bedroom hidden, offering some privacy in the sleeping area.