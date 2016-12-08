The affordable family home of simple design

An open-plan kitchen complete with small dining table and couch form the main living area. What we like about this room is the space and lighting. In the kitchen we have spotlights positioned on the ceiling and above counters which reflect off the white cupboards and appliances, providing even more light. For more kitchen ideas, check out 14 easy ways to have a modern kitchen.

The pine wood beams help carry this through to the living area, where we see the use of rectangles again in the thin slit window designs. The black couch is a stylish and bold statement and the darker coloured flooring seems to keep everything in balance.