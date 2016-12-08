The affordable family home of simple design

What do you think of when you first see this property from the outside? We at homify thought it looked a little bit like a Lego house. The kind you might construct as a child with blocks of rectangular and square shapes. Indeed, on further inspection, the use of these two shapes runs all through the house. There is a functionality to the design. As if the architect was going room by room and then joining parts together. It's quirky, irregular and fun! The sort of place where a young family might have many adventures or games of hide and seek with Grandpa! It's also a very practical abode with a thoroughly modern interior, full of space and light.
As we approach the house from this angle, we see its simple modular construction and the complementary tones and materials used. A paved stone path and small wooden step welcome us with understated charm.
The exterior displays a contrast between the black panel outer entrance wall and the creamy white of the house wall proper. Like all Lego houses, it's got an obvious boundary wall to keep the grounds recognisable. But this low wall does not impose on or cut off the property from the community. Notice the irregular shaped windows as thin slats. We will examine the effects of this in further images.
This secure patio area (camera placed above) has been laid with wood decking. Built around much of the property, it gives a warmer and more creative feel than slabs would have done.
The use of sliding doors is popular in houses or apartments where space can be limited. In this instance, they have been installed because of a thin corridor leading to the room. The designer obviously wanted the room to be illuminated by his choice of glass rather than solid wood.
We talked about the windows of this property earlier. In this narrow corridor, the shape of the window is stylish, in keeping with the thinness of the room. A much better idea than relying simply on electrical lighting.
An open-plan kitchen complete with small dining table and couch form the main living area. What we like about this room is the space and lighting. In the kitchen we have spotlights positioned on the ceiling and above counters which reflect off the white cupboards and appliances, providing even more light. For more kitchen ideas, check out 14 easy ways to have a modern kitchen.
The pine wood beams help carry this through to the living area, where we see the use of rectangles again in the thin slit window designs. The black couch is a stylish and bold statement and the darker coloured flooring seems to keep everything in balance.
The use of pine coloured wood in contrast to the darker flooring gives a nice shading to please the eye. We see a strong design feature in having the stairway lined with compartmental storage spaces. This is not only a practical idea but also can be used to decorate by placing ornaments, artwork or house plants to add colour to this thriving open-plan quarter. It's easy to imagine the kids eating their breakfast in the morning at the table, while mum or dad put on another slice of toast.
Here's another angle of the living quarters, leading into the stairway utilised as a library for books.
As in the rest of the house, squares and rectangles dominate in terms of design. Here we have the block-shaped shower head, mirror and tiles. But in a compromise, there is a rounded smaller shower piece and the quartered circle soap shelf added to give a less rigid and strict aesthetic.
A good bathroom designer is always worth consulting when dreaming up new and interesting ideas.
We at homify love this design. It's a bit of a surprise room when we see the relatively simple two-tone palette in the rest of the house. A lovely blue and white clock, and rising shades of blue blind for the window. It's got a bit of a laid-back beach house feel in what is otherwise a very modern home.
This coffee coloured bed with brown mattress and wooden flooring is a lovely combination. It complements the lighter top half of the room nicely with the pine wood beams offering a contrast that is both easy and relaxing. A large window, possibly one of the largest in the house, allows light to flood in and bounce off the white walls. This is a very peaceful bedroom and one which concludes our home tour beautifully!