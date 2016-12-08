6 amazing monochrome ideas you can try at home

A simple monochrome look has become the latest fad in decor and design terms—and this one is here to stay! Yet this is a trend that also has a classic and timeless appeal, bringing various style elements onto a bold yet soothing canvas. If you thought a monochrome look would be a boring one with only two colours at play, then these 6 pictures will make you think again! These inspiring interiors will help you get monochrome just right.
If you plan on keeping your walls white and creating plenty of wooden touches like flooring, counter tops and furniture, bring in black frames for your doors and windows to create demarcations with bold linear aplomb. For a more impressive effect, use glass sheets for these doors and windows.
You can use black furniture and furnishings in a predominantly white space, as a more understated nod towards monochrome. Bring in a defining touch with the help of black coffee tables, end tables and even black rugs.
The classic black and white statement doesn't get better than this. Opt for a rich and playful black and white checkerboard look for the flooring of your closet, corridors and vanity spaces like your bathroom. Just remember to keep your other elements white or solid so that you do not make the space appear small.
The pattern on the floor forms a simple mosaic design, making the space appear lightweight despite the heavy wrought iron spiral staircase at one end. The flooring adds to the regal appeal of the room and creates a simple yet stylish aura. The textured wall behind the stairs adds some natural relief and brings in a neutral look as well.
Here, the designers have mixed contrasting patterns in order to bring out the beauty of the space. White polka dots on a grey background could have become a busy addition, had it not been for the wooden planks that break the monotony with their natural good looks.
This sleek kitchen has large monochrome elements including the cabinetry, as well as the island with its shelves and contemporary white counter. The monochrome theme really shines here, thanks to the glossy surfaces that reflect the colour scheme of the room and give a sense of luxury without being over the top. The black doors and legs of the couches in the distance also do a great job of defining the space well. Artwork takes care of the prettiness quotient. If this kitchen has you inspired, here are some more tips you'll enjoy: 14 easy ways to have a modern kitchen