6 amazing monochrome ideas you can try at home

This sleek kitchen has large monochrome elements including the cabinetry, as well as the island with its shelves and contemporary white counter. The monochrome theme really shines here, thanks to the glossy surfaces that reflect the colour scheme of the room and give a sense of luxury without being over the top. The black doors and legs of the couches in the distance also do a great job of defining the space well. Artwork takes care of the prettiness quotient.