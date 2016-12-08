10 chic interiors you can copy on a budget

Designing and redecorating your home on a budget is often an exercise in frustration and annoyance. Sure, we all want those lavish and sumptuous domestic accessories, but for the most part they are simply out of our grasp. However, just because you are refurbishing your home on a shoestring, doesn’t mean your abode can’t look wonderfully stylish.

Today on homify we’re going to take a peek at 10 seriously chic interiors, which boast plenty of simple yet sophisticated tips that are easy to emulate or mimic in your own room. From boosting natural light to adding vivid vintage finds, there’s sure to be plenty of great ideals to suit your own home. Ready to get started? Check out the gorgeous properties below!