10 chic interiors you can copy on a budget

homify Minimalist living room White
Designing and redecorating your home on a budget is often an exercise in frustration and annoyance. Sure, we all want those lavish and sumptuous domestic accessories, but for the most part they are simply out of our grasp. However, just because you are refurbishing your home on a shoestring, doesn’t mean your abode can’t look wonderfully stylish. 

Today on homify we’re going to take a peek at 10 seriously chic interiors, which boast plenty of simple yet sophisticated tips that are easy to emulate or mimic in your own room. From boosting natural light to adding vivid vintage finds, there’s sure to be plenty of great ideals to suit your own home. Ready to get started? Check out the gorgeous properties below!

1. The perfectly poised dining room

homify Scandinavian style dining room
To separate your dining room and ensure your space is stylishly simple, add a hanging light fitting, above a light timber table. Reupholster old chairs in a muted grey hue, and paint your walls white to ensure the room is minimal and chic.

2. The simple yet chic bedroom

THE LIVIA homify Modern style bedroom
The perfect combination of chic style and practical storage, this room is gorgeously replete with simple joinery that has been added above the bed and styled with simple accessories. 

3. Lavish extravagance for less…

Design, PLOTCREATIVE Interior Design Ltd PLOTCREATIVE Interior Design Ltd Modern museums Commercial Spaces
The designers of this room have applied simple strip lighting and wall panelling to this room to transform it from dull to delightful. Add statement lights, interesting acrylic chairs, and a simple dining table to complete the look. 

4. Tropical paradise

Guest Lounge Oui3 International Limited Colonial style houses
Although this room looks fabulously lavish, it's actually not too hard to emulate in your own abode. Mirrored furniture can be purchased second hand from vintage stores (or DIYed at home using existing pieces you own), while large interior plants add that tropical vibe. Finally, invest in some white linen covers for your sofas and voilà; your room will look perfectly luxurious!

5. Compact, chic and functional

Ocean One | Lei Yue Mun | Hong Kong , Nelson W Design Nelson W Design Classic style dining room
Are you working with a compact interior space that you're unsure how to decorate? Take some cues from this example and opt for simple furniture, wall mirror, statement light fitting and reap the stylish rewards!

6. The ultimate sleek kitchen

homify Scandinavian style kitchen
This kitchen may look wonderfully chic and sleek, but you can achieve this in your own home on a budget. Refacing cupboards is surprisingly inexpensive, and although timely can help you completely revitalise your kitchen's aesthetic and appearance.

7. Colourful and energetic

homify Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
This colourful terrace and living room is easy to create and looks wonderfully vibrant. Add simple floor cushions (try your hand at a DIY!) and a bright area rug, while some indoor plants will add contrast to the sunny hues. 

8. Simple contemporary country style

CASTELLDEFELS, HOUSE HABITAT HOUSE HABITAT
Remember your grandmother's quilts that you keep stored away? Time to get them out and add them to your new contemporary country style room! Keep the scheme muted and pair with simple furnishings and a white colour palette. 

9. The entrance with a difference

Квартира в Москве 100м2 (дизайнер Мария Соловьёва-Сосновик), Фотограф Анна Киселева Фотограф Анна Киселева Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
This entrance might look expensive, but it's super easy to copt on a budget. Grab some different coloured paint for the front door and furniture, while looking at how you can possibly paint your floor. This checkerboard pattern can be created using floor stickers, or even repainting linoleum/vinyl. Finally add a freestanding mirror (which you could possibly pick up from your local vintage store). 

10. A modern sophisticated atmosphere

homify Minimalist living room White
This sophisticated ambience is easier to achieve than you think! Choose muted hues, and create some of your own DIY artwork, while pairing the minimalist space with white walls and a vintage rug. 

Which chic interior is your favourite? If you’d like to check out a seriously stylish apartment, we think you’ll enjoy: A dreamy white apartment with everything you need

The affordable family home of simple design
Do you think any of these designs would work in your home? Let us know!

