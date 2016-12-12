A modern and elegant apartment in Bukit Timah

Apartments come in all shapes and sizes – from large and luxurious, new or old, to compact micro homes. Today on homify we’re going to take you inside a gorgeously adorned and decorated Singapore dwelling, which sets a seriously high standard for swoon-worthy residential property.
Located within the tightly held leasehold development of The Blossomvale at 900 Dunearn Road, the apartment has been updated and completely remodelled by the team at Space Atelier to suit the needs of today’s 21st century family. Completed in 1999, this large and luxurious development boasts 220 apartments, swimming pool, gymnasium and tennis court, surrounded by lush vegetation and manicured gardens.
Modernised with contemporary yet timeless features and fittings, the new interior is replete with enduring colour schemes and a sense of chic simplicity. Would you like to take a tour inside? Read on below and find out more…
As we first enter the transformed home we're instantly blown away by the chic aesthetic and classic yet contemporary ambience. The colour scheme is something that definitely sets a refined and graceful scene. Combining rich timber tones, earthy browns, and light creams, this interior definitely enhances the sense of timelessness, while opting to create a truly unique atmosphere.
From this vantage we see the new open plan living space. Constructed 17 years ago, the dwelling was in need of an update to bring it up to this decade's standards. What we've seen is the designers take the original layout, and open it up with concertina doors, a bright colour scheme and a newly organised, functional floor plan. The living area is minimal with a simple white sofa, media cabinet and coffee table. The timber doors are able to be opened fully, creating a larger living space, with has been decorated using bespoke storage, an additional sofa and a home office for two.
The new cooking space is certainly a highlight within this abode! Boasting a generously sized array of worktops and a central island, this traditional kitchen combines both white joinery with a darker island to add contrast and interest within the room. Certainly a space for the whole family, the design of this space functions as a central gathering point, as much as it is an area to prepare and cook food.
Moreover, the family-friendly aesthetic is enhanced with a stylish chalkboard wall to the left, which leaves a space for children and adults to get creative, leave notes and interact with their home.
All of the apartments within The Blossomvale development come with two bathrooms, allowing one to be utilised by the master bedroom. This luxury wash space offers a freestanding tub, updated fixtures and a warm, serene atmosphere. To offer total functionality, the room comes with both a place to bathe as well as a shower, meaning this is suitable for relaxing on weekends, or getting ready quickly in the morning.
The other bathroom offers a crisper decorative style, employing black and white to dramatically enforce a sense of age-defiance. Modern, with a refined elegance, this room offers a seriously chic highlight and standout feature. The entry-level shower is certainly the centrepiece, with a glass door that opens up to a large shower room, rain fitting and built-in shelving.
Heading back into the main living room, we're provided with an alternate viewpoint: looking into the kitchen and dining room from the lounge area. Once again this room is particularly spacious, with a neat dining table for four, which could easily seat more if necessary. We can also glimpse a few more rustic additions within the home. The sliding barn door in the kitchen is a nice touch, while the light fitting above the dining table incorporates an earthy and bucolic ambience.
