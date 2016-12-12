A modern and elegant apartment in Bukit Timah

Apartments come in all shapes and sizes – from large and luxurious, new or old, to compact micro homes. Today on homify we’re going to take you inside a gorgeously adorned and decorated Singapore dwelling, which sets a seriously high standard for swoon-worthy residential property.

Located within the tightly held leasehold development of The Blossomvale at 900 Dunearn Road, the apartment has been updated and completely remodelled by the team at Space Atelier to suit the needs of today’s 21st century family. Completed in 1999, this large and luxurious development boasts 220 apartments, swimming pool, gymnasium and tennis court, surrounded by lush vegetation and manicured gardens.

Modernised with contemporary yet timeless features and fittings, the new interior is replete with enduring colour schemes and a sense of chic simplicity. Would you like to take a tour inside? Read on below and find out more…