6 innovative and creative ideas for your ceiling

Of all the spaces in your abode, the ceiling is certainly an oft-neglected area that commonly falls by the wayside when we decorate our homes. However, the ceilings within our houses and apartments offer a large area that can be decorated and adorned to suit a range of different interior designs.

If you’re considering a domestic makeover, you might want to consider renovating your ceiling. To offer a little advice, we’ve got 6 seriously cool ceilings that are sure to inspire! Check out our choices below…