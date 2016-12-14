Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The 7 hottest home colours for 2017

press profile homify press profile homify
Huddleston Road, Sam Tisdall Architects LLP Sam Tisdall Architects LLP Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

There’s no beating around the bush, 2016 was a divisive year for our dear planet earth and its occupants. In between contentious world leaders, environmental catastrophes, spirited sporting events and the loss of some of the world’s best musicians, a lot happened.

However here at homify we like to focus on the positive aspects of our world, in particular our homes, and the way we create warm, welcoming spaces for our families and loved ones. With this in mind we’re going to show you a few ways you can reinvent your abode with style sophistication and pizzazz. Your home is a window into your personality, and for this reason it’s crucial you design and decorate to reflect your desired aesthetic, ambience and persona.

To get you started we’re going to take a peek at the 7 top colours or 2017 paired with chic interiors. Keen to see the colours that made our list? Check them out below…

1. Niagara: sombre yet thoughtful

Fabulous colour Diamond Wools of New Zealand Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Wools of New Zealand

Fabulous colour Diamond

Wools of New Zealand
Wools of New Zealand
Wools of New Zealand

Take some time to reflect on this year's rather tumultuous events with a sombre yet pensive hue such as Niagara. A little grey, a few hints of blue and a dusty overlay of charcoal create a colour that is perfect for entrances, feature walls and serene bedrooms. 

2. Hazelnut: neutral and timeless

Well of Light, HYLA Architects HYLA Architects Modern bathroom
HYLA Architects

Well of Light

HYLA Architects
HYLA Architects
HYLA Architects

Let's face it, neutral shades are always in fashion, but this year we're embracing the beauty of earthy, nutty hues such as hazelnut. A designer's best friend, this timeless, unpretentious and enduring colour will work wonders in practically every room of your house or apartment. 

3. Island Paradise: refreshed tranquillity

Интерьер OOD, INT2architecture INT2architecture Small bedroom
INT2architecture

INT2architecture
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

Island Paradise is all about injecting a sense of refreshing tranquillity. Think oceans, bright skies and dreamy vacation escapes with this colour emblematic of tropical beauty and a desire to unwind.  

4. Kale: enduring elegance

Colour by Numbers homify Eclectic style kitchen Wood Multicolored Sustainable kitchens,Plywood kitchens,stainless steel,steel worktop,larder cupboard,routed drawer pull,flat panel kitchen,Farrow and Ball,Arsenic,St Giles Blue,Stone blue,charlotte's locke
homify

Colour by Numbers

homify
homify
homify

Most will know kale as a foliage-based green that is often added to the now-ubiquitous green juices and healthy culinary delights. However, this wonderful colour also looks great inside the home. Earthy and vibrant, Kale evokes a sense of fertility as well as a natural, organic atmosphere. 

5. Greenery: eclectic and serene

Lily Pond homify Scandinavian style walls & floors
homify

Lily Pond

homify
homify
homify

Greenery is exactly what you might think: a rich combination of green hues sure to provide a lively burst of oxygen within your home. Add this hue to your bedroom to produce a bright, springtime aesthetic, while it also works brilliantly in the kitchen, encouraging experimentation and reinvention. 

6. Flame: rich vitality

Proyecto “Quinta Hunucmá”, PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores Colonial style balcony, veranda & terrace
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores

Could a colour be any more potent and evocative? Flame is gregarious, lively and flamboyant. Employ this colour carefully, as it possesses a power and intensity that can easily overwhelm interior spaces. 

7. Primrose Yellow: bright cheerfulness

Huddleston Road, Sam Tisdall Architects LLP Sam Tisdall Architects LLP Modern bathroom
Sam Tisdall Architects LLP

Huddleston Road

Sam Tisdall Architects LLP
Sam Tisdall Architects LLP
Sam Tisdall Architects LLP

Cheerful, enlightening and full of potential, Primrose Yellow is another vital hue that can work well in many rooms of the home. Exuding sunny optimism and instant warmth, this colour is definitely the pick me up your dwelling needs for spring!

Which colour is your favourite? If you’d like to plan how to decorate your abode, we think you’ll enjoy: 20 easy ways to hide the ugly things in your home

8 small, beautiful and cheap houses
Do you have a favourite colour for 2017? 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks