The 7 hottest home colours for 2017

There’s no beating around the bush, 2016 was a divisive year for our dear planet earth and its occupants. In between contentious world leaders, environmental catastrophes, spirited sporting events and the loss of some of the world’s best musicians, a lot happened.
However here at homify we like to focus on the positive aspects of our world, in particular our homes, and the way we create warm, welcoming spaces for our families and loved ones. With this in mind we’re going to show you a few ways you can reinvent your abode with style sophistication and pizzazz. Your home is a window into your personality, and for this reason it’s crucial you design and decorate to reflect your desired aesthetic, ambience and persona.
To get you started we’re going to take a peek at the 7 top colours or 2017 paired with chic interiors. Keen to see the colours that made our list? Check them out below…
Take some time to reflect on this year's rather tumultuous events with a sombre yet pensive hue such as Niagara. A little grey, a few hints of blue and a dusty overlay of charcoal create a colour that is perfect for entrances, feature walls and serene bedrooms.
Let's face it, neutral shades are always in fashion, but this year we're embracing the beauty of earthy, nutty hues such as hazelnut. A designer's best friend, this timeless, unpretentious and enduring colour will work wonders in practically every room of your house or apartment.
Island Paradise is all about injecting a sense of refreshing tranquillity. Think oceans, bright skies and dreamy vacation escapes with this colour emblematic of tropical beauty and a desire to unwind.
Most will know kale as a foliage-based green that is often added to the now-ubiquitous green juices and healthy culinary delights. However, this wonderful colour also looks great inside the home. Earthy and vibrant, Kale evokes a sense of fertility as well as a natural, organic atmosphere.
Greenery is exactly what you might think: a rich combination of green hues sure to provide a lively burst of oxygen within your home. Add this hue to your bedroom to produce a bright, springtime aesthetic, while it also works brilliantly in the kitchen, encouraging experimentation and reinvention.
Could a colour be any more potent and evocative? Flame is gregarious, lively and flamboyant. Employ this colour carefully, as it possesses a power and intensity that can easily overwhelm interior spaces.
Cheerful, enlightening and full of potential, Primrose Yellow is another vital hue that can work well in many rooms of the home. Exuding sunny optimism and instant warmth, this colour is definitely the pick me up your dwelling needs for spring!
Which colour is your favourite?