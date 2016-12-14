The 7 hottest home colours for 2017

There’s no beating around the bush, 2016 was a divisive year for our dear planet earth and its occupants. In between contentious world leaders, environmental catastrophes, spirited sporting events and the loss of some of the world’s best musicians, a lot happened.

However here at homify we like to focus on the positive aspects of our world, in particular our homes, and the way we create warm, welcoming spaces for our families and loved ones. With this in mind we’re going to show you a few ways you can reinvent your abode with style sophistication and pizzazz. Your home is a window into your personality, and for this reason it’s crucial you design and decorate to reflect your desired aesthetic, ambience and persona.

To get you started we’re going to take a peek at the 7 top colours or 2017 paired with chic interiors. Keen to see the colours that made our list? Check them out below…