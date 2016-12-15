A spacious family bungalow you'll love

Large, practical, liveable, full of style and sophistication – you’re really going to love this family-sized abode! Designed by Grid Architektur + Design, the two-storey dwelling boasts dormer windows, large outdoor entertaining spaces, in addition to plenty of privacy for the household. Redesigned to accommodate a modern, 21st-century family, this original 1960s house perfectly balances functionality with chic features and fittings.
The characterful corner bungalow has been completely remodelled within 10 months, and now enjoys an entirely refreshed ambience and atmosphere. Cosy and warm, the property employs an open-plan layout, feature fireplace and revised, larger window openings.
Along with new technology throughout, the villa is large, striking and wonderfully inviting. Take a tour of this lavish home by reading below, and just wait until you see the master bedroom!
Wow! This dwelling has been completely refreshed, and we really would never have guessed this home's 60s heritage from simply looking at it. Newly renovated (within 10 months!) the home is impressive from the outset and boasts a large exterior area for entertaining friends and family.
From this back garden vantage we are able to appreciate the size, layout and architecture of the abode. The new dormer window is visible, and offers a great view for the master bedroom occupants, while the roof light and window to the right houses the new home gym and recreation room.
To give you an idea of the unassuming frontage we head quickly to the entrance door, which is reached via a paved walkway. The front garden is compact and well landscaped to provide low-maintenance privacy to the rest of the dwelling. The garage door is also seen to the right of the image. This yet again displays the property as a neat and tidy package with all the necessary amenities for a 21st-century family.
Inside the living room and kitchen we're really surprised by how open plan and spacious the new layout is. Internal walls have been removed and replaced with a cohesive yet roomy setup. At the centre of this is the feature fireplace. Effortlessly providing warmth and a central gathering point to the home, this eye-catching addition is definitely the jewel atop the crown within this house!
By placing this fireplace away from the centre of the living area the architects engaged both the kitchen and the lounge, while still defining their separate zones.
Leisurely strolling up the stairs leads us into the master bedroom. White walls, timber ceiling beams and a spacious ambience create a beautifully delicate, relaxing and serene sleeping space. The dormer windows are much larger than we initially perceived from our view outside the home, and allow a huge volume of natural light to flow within the dwelling.
Black furniture and bed linen create contrast and inject bold dramatics into the room. As one of our favourite spaces within this dwelling, we're certainly impressed by the room's ambience, aura and sense of tranquility.
The master bedroom doesn't end there; the en suite is a seriously chic and alluring room that offers spa-like qualities to the home. With a freestanding tub that overlooks the garden and plenty of built-in storage, this is a truly successful and alluring interior space!
Last, but certainly not least we head further down the hallway and into the new recreation room. One part gymnasium, one part home office and one part living space; this multi-purpose domestic zone is a real head turner!
The original roof beams have been retained as structural supports for the renovated roof, and help injects a rustic aesthetic as well. Lights are placed above these as indirect luminosity, while new hopper windows allow ample natural illumination to flow within the room.
