A spacious family bungalow you'll love

Large, practical, liveable, full of style and sophistication – you’re really going to love this family-sized abode! Designed by Grid Architektur + Design, the two-storey dwelling boasts dormer windows, large outdoor entertaining spaces, in addition to plenty of privacy for the household. Redesigned to accommodate a modern, 21st-century family, this original 1960s house perfectly balances functionality with chic features and fittings.

The characterful corner bungalow has been completely remodelled within 10 months, and now enjoys an entirely refreshed ambience and atmosphere. Cosy and warm, the property employs an open-plan layout, feature fireplace and revised, larger window openings.

Along with new technology throughout, the villa is large, striking and wonderfully inviting. Take a tour of this lavish home by reading below, and just wait until you see the master bedroom!