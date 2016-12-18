5 ways to keep your home safe from burglars

As we draw closer to the end of the year and the consequent holiday season, the issue of home safety is often a top priority. Around the end of the year, many individuals take vacations and leave their dwellings empty and vulnerable. Even if you think you’re property is safe, there are certain precautions you can take to ensure your residence detracts burglars.
If you’d like to avoid unfortunate incidents or break-ins while you’re at home, as well as when you leave on a holiday, check out our top 5 tips below!
Okay, step one: lock your doors and windows. This may seem simple enough, but around 30% of break-ins result from unlocked windows and doors.
These days you also need to ensure your locking systems are up-to-date. If you own an older house, chances are the door locks are easy to break and should be replaced for tougher, more modern versions. Don't forget your windows either! Repair any damaged locks and seek the advice of a professional to install a security system.
Homes without security systems are up to 300% more likely to be broken into. This startling statistic is definitely reason enough to take action to secure your home. Whether you own or rent, you can employ certain tactics to deter burglars and keep your dwelling safe.
Motion detectors are a great start as they are inexpensive and easy to install. You can also look at alternatives such as timed lights, imitation alarms and monitored security systems.
If your home looks as though no one is living there it is likely to attract the attention of some less than desirable characters. Burglars are known to watch houses and wait to see when individuals leave, so it's a good idea to have timers connected to radios and lights, which will give the impression of somebody in the house.
Your neighbours are you best chance at combatting break-ins and burglars. Opening up communication and keeping a positive relationship with your neighbours will make the burglars job extra tough.
When you go away on vacation, or simply during the day, talking to neighbours and watching out for each other's properties will deter break-ins and keep your whole community safe.
Keep valuables out of sight and don't leave your curtains open while you are away on extended trips. If your curtains are open, individuals can see straight into the dwelling, and will know if anyone is home.
Additionally, chat to a friend or your neighbours about collecting mail from your letterbox. This will stop a build-up of paper and indicate to criminals that someone is living in the house.
