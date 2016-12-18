5 ways to keep your home safe from burglars

As we draw closer to the end of the year and the consequent holiday season, the issue of home safety is often a top priority. Around the end of the year, many individuals take vacations and leave their dwellings empty and vulnerable. Even if you think you’re property is safe, there are certain precautions you can take to ensure your residence detracts burglars.

If you’d like to avoid unfortunate incidents or break-ins while you’re at home, as well as when you leave on a holiday, check out our top 5 tips below!